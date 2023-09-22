The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, September 21

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Stagg 0: At Lockport, the hosts picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference win, 25-10, 25-18.
The Porters were led by Kylee Schurig with five kills, Madilyn Lopez with nine assists, Kyla Mitchell with three kills and three blocks and Megan Consigny with 17 digs and five aces.
Joliet West 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers earned a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-20, 25-21.
The Tigers were led by Ava Grevengoed with 11 kills and 13 digs, Gabby Piazza had 11 kills and Isabella Nelson had 14 digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Andrew 0: At New Lenox, Stella Drozd had four aces and the Griffins picked up a SWSC victory, 25-17, 25-14.
Maggie Simon had 11 assists, Alaina Pollard and Danica Bowden had five kills each. Tamia Maddox added four kills and three blocks.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Donovan 0: At Gardner, Maddie Olsen had eight kills, two blocks and a dig to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory, 25-6, 25-9.
Nina Siano had seven kills, one ace and six digs, Addison Fair had three kills, two aces, two assists and 10 digs, and Ava Schultz had two aces, 16 assists and five digs.
Plainfield North 2, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, the Tigers won in two during a SPC matchup, 25-15, 25-15.
Boys soccer
Minooka 1, Romeoville 1: At Minooka, the Indians and Spartans fought to a draw in SPC action.