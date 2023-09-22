Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Romeoville girls volleyball’s Kameron Blizniak

Kameron Blizniak, a junior setter on the Romeoville girls volleyball team, was voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.
Blizniak received 190 votes to pull away from Plainfield Central soccer star Sebastian Chavez, who was the runner-up. Joliet West volleyball standout Ava Grevengoed and Lincoln-Way West golfer Kaylee Dwyer were also on the ballot.
Blizniak was named to the all-tournament team at the Oak Lawn Invitational, producing 91 assists over five matches to help Romeoville finish as the tournament’s runner-up.
Here is Steve Millar’s Q&A with this week’s winner:
Millar: You played well at Oak Lawn. What do you feel like you were able to do well in that tournament?
Blizniak: I think we did a good job as a whole team of playing our game. Sometimes it’s tough when we play certain teams, we tend to play down to their level. But I think at this tournament we were able to play how we know we can play. For myself, I just had to do a good job communicating with my hitters.
Millar: You’ve been a setter on varsity since freshman year. How is that experience paying off?
Blizniak: It’s really good. I feel like every year I’ve grown as a player. My teammates all help me a lot, and we help each other grow as players.
Millar: What do you like most about this team, and what can make you successful going forward?
Blizniak: I think this year we don’t give up in tight sets, which is really awesome. That’s something we’ve struggled with in past years. Now we just give it our all the whole game, and we stick to our volleyball skills. We don’t back down, even when the games get intense.
Millar: Do you play any other sports besides volleyball or did you growing up?
Blizniak: Not anymore. I played softball until fifth grade, and then I switched to volleyball. My sister (Mackenzie) played club volleyball, and watching her play was super exciting. Softball got boring for me, and I wanted to try something new. I knew I’d like volleyball.
Millar: What do you like to do outside of volleyball and school?
Blizniak: Just hanging out with my friends and my dog. I have a pitbull named Bailey.
Millar: What is your favorite TV show?
Blizniak: “Vampire Diaries.” It’s like a different show every episode, and it’s always exciting. My sister and I watch it together, and it’s a nice way to relax.
Millar: If you could see anyone in concert, who would it be?
Blizniak: Taylor Swift. We tried to get tickets to see her this year, we tried to get them for next year, and we got wait-listed. My sister and I are going to see the concert movie Oct. 13.