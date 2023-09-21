Girls volleyball notebook: Joliet West among teams enjoying success so far

Through roughly the first half of the volleyball season, the teams in the area have begun to separate themselves. Some familiar names have risen to the top, and there have been others that have broken into that top tier.
At the top of the list is Joliet West. The Tigers won a sectional championship last season and have continued to play strong volleyball all season, fashioning a 16-1 overall record so far and being ranked No. 7 in the state by maxpreps.com.
Perhaps it is the presence of unofficial team mascot Tyrone the Tiger, a stuffed animal that sits near the West bench in every match, that has Joliet West on such a roll. More likely, though, is the play of the team. Senior outside hitter Ava Grevengoed leads the charge, getting plenty of help from Gabby Piazza, Natalia Harris, Peyton Darguzis, Olivia Baxter, Faith Jordan, Brooke Schwall, Taylor Brenczewski, Julia Adams, Isabella Nelson and Iyonna Pike.
It won’t be easy for the Tigers to repeat as sectional champions, though. The sectional assignments were recently released by the IHSA. In a Class 4A sectional at a site yet to be determined, West will host a regional. Other teams in the 18-team sectional are East Aurora, Waubonsie Valley, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet Central, Lockport, Neuqua Valley, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Oswego East, Oswego, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville, and Yorkville. Other regional hosts are Lincoln-Way Central, Oswego East and Plainfield North.
MILESTONE
One of the surprise teams this season has been Romeoville, which has posted a 13-4 record, including a 3-0 mark in the Southwest Prairie Conference.
One of the reasons for the Spartans’ success has been the play of junior setter Kameron Blizniak. Blizniak recently recorded her 1,000th career assist.
MOVING ON UP
Joliet Catholic Academy advanced to the Class 3A state finals in the previous two seasons, picking up a third-place and fourth-place trophy. Due to the IHSA success factor for private schools, the Angels will play in Class 4A in the postseason for the next two years.
Playing against the schools with the largest enrollments shouldn’t be anything new for JCA, as they routinely play some of the toughest competition in the state in the East Suburban Catholic Conference as well as entering many of the most prestigious and competitive tournaments in the state. The Angels will be well-prepared for Class 4A and those that underestimate them do so at their own peril.
SLEEPERS
JCA is not the only area Class 4A team that may be flying under the radar. Romeoville is currently 13-4 overall and 3-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference, while Minooka is also unbeaten in the SPC at 4-0. The Indians (8-5 overall) have quite a family affair going, as twin seniors Makenzie and Kennedi and sophomore Brooklynne Brass have played key roles all season. Lockport is now 15-4, Lincoln-Way East holds a 10-7 record and recently beat JCA, while Lincoln-Way West sits at 16-5 and Lincoln-Way Central is 10-6. Plainfield South has also put together a nice season so far at 12-6 overall and 2-1 in the SPC.
In Class 3A, be on the lookout for Lemont (17-6) and Morris (11-6) to make some noise down the stretch and in the postseason. Lemont will host a sectional, with Morris taking part in the Galesburg Sectional.
In Class 2A, Coal City and Seneca are both in the Princeton Sectional, while Wilmington and Reed-Custer will play in the Southland College Prep Charter Sectional.