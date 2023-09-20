The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way East 3, Lincoln-Way West 2: At Frankfurt, senior Caden Udani scored twice to lead the Griffins to the SouthWest Suburban Conference victory Tuesday. Senior defender Jack Dudzik assisted on all three goals for East (4-7, 1-1 SWSC).
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Sandburg 2: At Orland Park, the Knights and Golden Eagles finished knotted in a tie in an SWSC match.
Romeoville 6, West Aurora 3: At Romeoville, the Spartans cruised on a special night in Romeoville. The community celebrated Hispanic Heritage as the Spartans improved to 10-4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the SPC.
Joliet West 1, Yorkville 0: At Joliet, the Tigers captured the Southwest Prairie Conference win and improved to 4-6-1, 1-2-1 in the conference.
Oswego East 8, Joliet Central 1: At Oswego, the Steelmen fell to the Wolves in an SPC match.
Oswego 3, Minooka 0: At Minooka, Isaac Goddard stopped five shots for the Indians in the SPC match. Minooka dropped to 6-3-3 overall, 2-3 in conference play.
Fisher/Gibson City 2, Coal City 0: At Fisher, as part of the Rivals Cup, the Coalers lost the nonconference match.
Tinley Park 2, Reed-Custer 1: At Manteno, the Comets fell to the Titans as part of the Rivals Cup.
Girls volleyball
Kaneland 2, Morris 0: At Maple Park, Morris lost 26-24, 25-12 in an Interstate 8 Conference match to the Knights. Morris dropped to 11-6 overall and 0-4 in the Interstate 8.
Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, Emma Rodriguez had another big night at the net for the Coalers. Her 10 kills lifted Coal City to a 25-14, 26-24 win over the Comets in an Interstate 8 contest. Coal City (13-9, 5-1) got 14 assists from Audrey Mellen and five digs from Jadyn Shaw.
Lockport 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bourbonnais, a balanced attack and great passing led the Porters to a 25-18, 25-19 SWSC win over the visiting Boilermakers. Kyle Schurig had five kills, and Payton Malinoski had 10 digs to lead the way for Lockport (14-4, 2-0).
Joliet West 2, Yorkville 0: At Joliet, the strong season for the Tigers continued as they rolled over the Foxes 25-12, 25-15 in a Southwest Prairie Conference match. Ava Grevengoed had 13 kills to lead West (16-1, 3-1). Julia Adams and Lina Govoni combined for 15 assists for the Tigers.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At New Lenox, Kiera King smacked home 21 kills to lead the Knights to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-20 win in an SWSC match. Alyssa Teske contributed 21 assists and six kills, and Brooke Smid had four kills, four digs and four blocks for LWC (10-6, 1-1).
Lincoln-Way East 2, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, Tamia Maddox led the way for the Griffins with 11 kills as the Griffins took the SWSC match over the Chargers 25-18, 25-22. Maggie Simon contributed 13 assists and Lexi Byas added 13 digs to lead East (10-7, 2-0).
Bolingbrook 2, Andrew 0: At Tinley Park, the Raiders improved to 2-0 in the SWSC with a 25-12, 25-19 win. Bolingbrook improved to 9-11, overall.
Joliet Catholic 2, Carmel Catholic 1: At Mundelein, the Angels rebounded after a Game 1 loss to take the match with the host Corsairs, 19-25, 25-21, 25-11. JCA improved to 13-6 overall, 1-1 in the East Suburban Catholic.
Roanoke-Benson 2, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the Trojans dropped the Tri-County Conference match 23-25, 25-17, 27-29. Dwight is now 4-16, 1-4 in conference.
Boys golf
SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Tournament: At Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way Central captured the team title, shooting a combined 309. Lincoln-Way West finished second shooting 325. The Warriors were led by senior Max Mzhickteno, who carded a 75 to finish second overall.
SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue Tournament: Lockport placed four golfers in the top five, including medalist Joey Sluzas, who shot a 72, leading the Porters to the SWSC Blue Division tournament team title for the second straight year. The Porters shot a collective 297, Lincoln-Way East was second with 313. Nathan Kwiatkowski was third (74), Nathan Skrzypiec (75) and Hayden Gusias (76) rounded out the top five for Lockport. Senior Tanner Leonard shot a 73 for the top spot for the Griffins. He finished second.
Girls golf
Seneca 205, Princeton 218, LaSalle-Peru 251: At Princeton, the Irish stayed perfect in dual meets this fall at 14-0. Piper Stenzel was the medalist for Seneca with a 44.