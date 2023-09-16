The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, September 15

Football
Bolingbrook 21, Homewood-Flossmoor 14: At Flossmoor, Jonas Williams threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Kyan Berry Johnson in the fourth quarter for Bolingbrook (3-1, 1-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Blue.
Oswego 55, Joliet Central 7: At Joliet, Joliet Central fell to 0-4.
Joliet West 17, Plainfield North 10: At Joliet, Micah McNair had three interceptions for Joliet West (3-1), returning one 80 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Omar Coleman had four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, had an interception, kicked a 33-yard field goal and made an extra point for Plainfield North (1-3).
Lincoln-Way East 27, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: At Frankfort, Zion Gist had a 2-yard touchdown run for Lincoln-Way East (4-0).
Coal City 41, Lisle 7: At Benedictine University, Landin Benson ran for 149 yards on 10 carries, including a 73-yard touchdown run for Coal City (3-1, 2-0) in the Illinois Central Eight win.
Seneca 73, Elmwood Park 13: At Seneca, Brody Rademacher had a 66-yard touchdown run for Seneca (4-0, 2-0) in the Chicagoland Prairie win.
Lemont 38, Tinley Park 0: At Tinley Park, Lemont improved to 2-2, 2-0 in the South Suburban Blue.
Lincoln-Way West 28 Lincoln-Way Central 21 (OT): At New Lenox, Chase Hetfleisch’s 6-yard TD pass to Jacob Bereza was the game-winner in overtime for Lincoln-Way West (3-1, 1-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Red.
Morris 49, Woodstock North 7: At Woodstock, coach Alan Thorson earned his 100th career win for Morris (4-0, 2-0 Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White).
Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 20: Rex Pfeiffer ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries for Reed-Custer (2-2, 1-1) in the Illinois Central Eight win. Travis Bohac added 132 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Minooka 52, Romeoville 16: At Romeoville, Minooka improved to 3-1. The Spartans fell to 0-4.
Dwight 70, Walther Christian 0: At Dwight, Dwight improved to 3-1, 2-0 in the Chicagoland Prairie.
Wilmington 34, Peotone 14: At Peotone, Kyle Farrell ran for 248 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries for Wilmington (3-1, 2-0) in the Illinois Central Eight win.
Yorkville 28, Plainfield Central 0: At Yorkville, Plainfield Central fell to 1-3.
Sandburg 30, Lockport 28: At Orland Park, Lockport fell to 3-1, 0-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Blue.
Joliet Catholic 28, Niles Notre Dame 13: At Joliet, Adrian Washington caught three touchdown passes from Andres Munoz, finishing with five catches for 112 yards for Joliet Catholic (3-1, 1-0) in the CCL/ESCC Green win. HJ Grigsby ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the Hilltoppers.
Oswego East 41, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield, Plainfield South fell to 0-4.
St. Laurence 31, Providence 24: At Burbank, Providence fell to 2-2, 0-1 in the CCL/ESCC White.
West Aurora 21, Plainfield East 7: At Plainfield, Plainfield East fell to 0-4.