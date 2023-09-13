The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Boys Soccer
Plainfield Central 4, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, Plainfield Central sophomore Marshall DeGraff stopped all the shots he faced from the host Cougars, and junior Sebastian Chavez scored twice to lead the Wildcats to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory Tuesday.
Nigel Osei-Asare and Julio Rodriquez also scored for Central (7-1-1, 2-1 SPC).
Peotone 7, Clifton Central 0: At Peotone, the Blue Devils (6-3) won their third straight with the nonconference shutout win.
Romeoville 3, Oswego East 0: At Romeoville, junior midfielder Kameron McShaw scored, and senior Leo Renteria added a goal to lead the Spartans in the SPC contest. Ruben Mesta and Manny Casillas added assists for Romeoville (8-3-1, 1-1).
Minooka 2, Joliet Central 0: At Minooka, Andrew Calderon and Noah Allen scored for the Indians in the SPC match. Isaac Goddard made five saves to preserve the shutout for Minooka (6-13, 2-1).
Plano 2, Coal City 0: At Plano, the Coalers dropped the nonconference match and remain winless.
Lemont 7, Evergreen Park 1: At Lemont, Lemont stayed unbeaten in the South Suburban Conference with the win. Lemont improves to 4-3-1, 3-0-1 in SSC play.
Girls Volleyball
Wilmington 2, Lisle 0: At Lisle, the Wildcats cruised in the Illinois Central Eight match 25-13, 25-14 over Lisle. Wilmington (11-1, 5-0) held on to its top spot in the conference.
Boys Golf
Joliet Catholic 176, Marian Catholic 182: At Chicago Heights, the HIlltoppers edged the Spartans in an East Suburban Catholic Conference dual meet.
Oswego East 152, Plainfield North 159: At Plainfield, Evan Czarnik shot a 37 to lead the Tigers in a Southwest Prairie Conference dual. Mark Espinosa shot a 39, Jackson Floros a 41 and Colin Doyle and Casey Sanborn shot matching 42s for North.
Ottawa 153, Lockport 155, Morris 165: At Ottawa, Joey Sluzas carded a 34 to earn medalist honors for Lockport.
Girls Golf
Plainfield East 212, Yorkville 214: At Yorkville, the Bengals eked out a tight SPC battle by two strokes over the Foxes.
Girls Tennis
Plainfield North 7, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers blanked the Wildcats in an SPC match.