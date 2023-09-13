Girls volleyball: Freshman Kyla Mitchell sparks Lockport in win over Plainfield Central

PLAINFIELD – Stepping into the starting lineup for Lockport as a freshman felt a bit overwhelming at first for middle blocker Kyla Mitchell.
But Mitchell has sure settled in quickly, making a huge impact for the Porters.
“I was definitely really nervous when it first started just because it was so new,” Mitchell said. “But it’s definitely gotten a lot more comfortable.
“At the start of the season, I honestly didn’t expect this. I had no idea I was going to be doing this much and having all this support and stuff. It’s really good.”
Mitchell produced eight kills and was nearly automatic when she got the ball at the net Tuesday, leading Lockport to a 25-19, 25-20 win over host Plainfield Central in a nonconference clash.
“She hit around .775,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said of Mitchell. “Pretty much every time she touched the ball, she buried it. She’s been doing a great job. She doesn’t play like a freshman.”
Senior Kylee Schurig added six kills, senior Payton Malinoski had 11 digs and senior Lainey Green dished out 20 assists and chipped in two aces for the Porters (12-4).
Abigail Kearney had four kills, Reese Boekeloo, Layla Collins and Alexa Schubbe added three kills each and Skylar Huffman added two aces for Plainfield Central (4-10).
The Porters started slow, falling behind 6-1 in the opening set, but rallied to tie it at 11. It was a nip-and-tuck battle from there until Lockport reeled off seven straight points to take a 23-16 lead. Schurig had three kills during the run.
“We took a timeout and we were able to gather ourselves, which I think was a big thing,” Schurig said of falling behind. “We kind of start off slow in some games, so I think we just needed to calm ourselves and come back in the middle of the game.
“Everyone has off days, but when I’m on, I like to be someone they can set the ball to, and I can try to pick us up if other people are having off days.”
Mraz felt the Porters needed a bit of a wake-up call after the tough beginning.
“They came out strong, and we were a little shaky,” Mraz said. “Coming out 6-1 with a net violation and a hitting error, it was just sloppy, which has not been like us lately. It wasn’t like we had to change anything, but we needed to find that energy, dig deep and start pushing back.”
The second game also was tight most of the way and was tied 18-all, but Mitchell had too much for the Wildcats. She came up with three kills and an ace as the Porters pulled away late.
Mitchell said she’s had plenty of help settling in with her new team.
“I feel like it’s the girls and the coaches,” she said. “They all really made me feel like I belong here. That just boosted my confidence and everything. It’s been really good.”
Schurig certainly has been impressed by the youngster.
“She’s good,” Schurig said of Mitchell. “She’s so good. She brings good energy and she’s just a great player, and I like playing with her.”
Plainfield Central, meanwhile, left the court with some reasons for optimism in spite of a fourth straight loss.
“We’ve been kind of on the downslope a little bit lately, but they’re getting the fight back,” Plainfield Central coach Robert Richardson said. “Now that everybody’s healthy, that helps a lot. We had about a two-week span where we had anybody from one to five people out at a time. It’s kind of hard to plan and practice when we don’t always know who’s going to be there.
“But they did a good job [Tuesday]. They came out focused and minimized a ton of errors that we’ve been making, especially serving.”