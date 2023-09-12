The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, September 11

Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Washington (Chicago) 1: At New Lenox, Connor Pate scored two goals to help the Knights pick up a BodyArmor Sports Series tournament victory Monday.
Jamison Stockrahm, Reilly Follet and Jackson Meyer added a goal each. Follet had two assists, Stockrahm had one and Theodore Utz added another.
Minooka 3, St. Laurence 2: At Minooka, Minooka battled to win in BodyArmor Sports Series tournament action.
Andrew Calderon, Diego Escobedo and Noah Allen had a goal apiece. Isaac Goddard made three saves in goal.
Downers Grove North 6, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, the Cougars fell in Plainfield North Classic tournament action.
Girls golf
Pontiac Invite: At Wolf Creek Golf Club, Bradley-Bourbonnais took first place with 349 strokes, Morton took second with 372, and Joliet Township took third with 375 in thre 12-team meet.
For Joliet, Jersey Hauert finished in fourth place overall with an 88, Grace Featherston tied for seventh with a 90, and Nina Mayfield tied for 10th with a 92.