The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 5

Girls volleyball
Joliet West 2, Andrew 0: At Tinley Park, the Tigers won 25-9, 25-18 during nonconference action Tuesday.
Ava Grevengoed had 13 kills, three digs and an ace, Gabby Piazza had four kills and three blocks, Lyonna Pike provided two kills and two blocks, Julia Adams had 18 assists and four aces and Olivia Baxter had seven digs.
Coal City 2, Streator 1: At Coal City, the hosts picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
The Coalers were led by Aubrey Mellen with 20 assists, 11 digs, a kill and an ace. Kayla Henline had 12 assists, five digs and five kills, Emma Rodriguez had 12 kills, 14 digs and a block, Paige Walker had four kills, five digs and two aces and Addison Hodgen had three kills and a dig.
Sycamore 2, Morris 0: At Sycamore, Morris lost 27-25, 25-18 in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Girls golf
Joliet Township 169, Romeoville 279: At Joliet, Nina Mayfield led the scoring with a 40, and the Steelman earned their best score of the season during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Grayce Featherston shot a 41, Samantha Ankeney shot a personal-best 42, and Sophia Podmolik shot a 46.
Boys soccer
Oswego East 2, Minooka 0: At Oswego, the Wolves won in Southwest Prairie Conference play.