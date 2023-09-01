The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, August 31

Girls volleyball
Minooka 2, Plainfield East 0: At Minooka, the hosts swept in a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-13, 25-11.
Makenzie Brass had nine kills, Kennedi Brass had 13 digs and two aces, Ava Valentin had 12 assists and six digs and Brooklyn Brass had four kills, 11 digs, three aces and a block.
Lockport 2, Hinsdale South 0: At Lockport, the Porters picked up a nonconference victory with a sweep, 25-11, 25-10.
The hosts were led by Lainey Green with 14 assists and eight aces, Bridget Ferriter with four kills and a block and Payton Malinoski with 10 digs.
Plainfield North 2, Yorkville 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers won in two, 25-14, 25-20.
Boys soccer
Minooka 3, Neuqua Valley 2: At Naperville, Minooka battled to pick up a nonconference victory.
Eli Avalos, Diego Escobedo and Jesus Rodriguez all scored a goal a piece. Ethan Koranda tallied an assist.
Isaac Goddard was in net with six saves.
Manteno 1, Reed-Custer 0: At Manteno, the hosts got one on the board to earn their first Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Nathan Harrod scored the lone goal for the Panthers.
Girls golf
Oswego East 163, Minooka 182: At Oswego, the hosts totaled a new program record and won in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Katelin Hong medaled with 36, Shyell Lowe shot 41, Kendall Grant and Abby Mundsinger shot 43s and Tristin Hyland shot 48.