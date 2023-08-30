The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Girls cross country
Ottawa tri-meet: It was as close to perfect of an afternoon for the Irish as they could have hoped. Seneca captured the top five spots to roll to the tri-meet win at Ottawa. The Irish scored 15 points to 40 for the Pirates and 79 for Somonauk. Evelyn O’Connor took the top spot followed by Natalie Misener, Julie Mueller, Lilly Mueller and Gracie Steffes.
Boys soccer
Oswego East 3, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars dropped the SPC contest to the Wolves.
Joliet West 9, Joliet Catholic 0: At Joliet, in the home opener, the Tigers took it to the Hilltoppers. West evened up its record at 2-2.
West Aurora 3, Plainfield Central 1: At Aurora, in SPC play, the Blackhawks knocked off the Wildcats.
Romeoville 3, Hampshire 1: At Romeoville, the Spartans pulled away from the visiting Whip Purs in a nonconference contest.
Plainfield North 1, Sandburg 0: At Naperville, as part of the Best of the West tournament, the Tigers picked up their second win of the season. North is now 2-1.
Lisle 9, Reed-Custer 0: At Lisle, the Comets dropped their Illinois Central Eight match to the Lions. Jish Conger had six saves for RC (1-3 0-1).
Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Minooka 0: At Minooka, Kylie Schurig had nine kills and Emily McGraw added six to lead the Porters to a 25-23, 25-18 win over Minooka in the nonconference match. Lainey Green had 29 assists to pace Lockport (4-3). Makenzie Brass had nine kills to lead Minooka (3-4).
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield Central 1: At Plainfield, Alyssa Teske did a little bit of everything for the Knights in their nonconference match. She had seven kills and 14 assists to lead LWC to a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 win over the host Wildcats. Penny Smith added four kills for LWC (6-3).
Plainfield North 2, Montini 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers took the nonconference match with the Broncos, 25-23, 25-19. North improved to 4-3 on the season.
Girls tennis
Plainfield Central 5, Oswego 2: At Plainfield, the Wildcats swept all four doubles matches on their way to the Suburban Prairie Conference win. Alex Valadez and Kelly Michel, Rebecca and Hannah Linko, Megan Cervelli and Elliana Gashi, and Emily Dillingham and Lindsey Neufeld led the way for Plainfield.
Boys cross country
Ottawa 22, Seneca 48, Somonauk 55: At Ottawa, senior Logan Pasakarnis was the top finisher for the Irish placing sixth overall. Sebastian Deering, and Jaxson Finch also placed int eh top ten for Seneca.
Boys golf
Joliet Catholic 161, Marist 165: At Joliet, Quinn Swienton led the Hilltoppers with a 37. Alex Nahas and Jake Gimbel each shot 41, Connor Neville and Connor Flanagan carded 42 for JCA.
Girls golf
Oswego 177, Joliet Central 188: At Oswego, Grace Featherston led the Steelmen with a 45. Emily Smith and Samantha Ankeney each shot 47 for Joliet in a battle of the two top teams in the SPC. JC is now 4-1 in matches this fall.