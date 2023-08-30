Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way West uses strong middle play to trip Providence Catholic

NEW LENOX – Lily Goyer plays the position of middle hitter for Lincoln-Way West, and she showed prowess at the position Tuesday night in a 25-23, 25-17 nonconference win over Providence Catholic. Goyer finished with four kills and three blocks to help the Warriors to the victory.
But when Goyer plays with her club team, she is an outside hitter, and that training helps her in the middle.
“I am comfortable getting the ball,” Goyer said. “I play outside with my club team, so I am used to getting the ball. Me and Ashley Dace [the Warriors’ other middle] work well together. It’s her fourth year in the varsity and my second, so we connect pretty well with the setter [Ashley Miller].
“We also take pride in our defense at the net, and we played well tonight. We played tough tonight and stuck with our game plan. Hopefully a win against a good team like Providence will give us some more confidence.”
Lincoln-Way West (4-3) and Providence (3-3) were neck and neck throughout the first set, with neither team able to get more than a three-point advantage when Providence led 12-9 and 14-11. Lincoln-Way West rallied to tie it at 15 on a combined block from Goyer and Kara Stigter, then went ahead 17-15 on a Providence hitting error and another block by Goyer.
The Celtics got back-to-back kills from Cali Tierney and Abbey Knight to tie it at 17 before a kill by Goyer put the Warriors ahead 18-17. The Celtics then rallied to take a 21-20 lead, but Goyer tied it with a kill, then got two straight service points – the second an ace – for a 23-21 advantage. They put the game away with two kills by Elly Decker, who led all players with 10 finishers.
“This was a good match for us,” West coach Kendall Villa said. “It was such a team effort. It wasn’t just one or two players. Everyone on the floor was contributing.
“We do need to tighten up our serves. We had seven missed serves in the second set. I do teach them to serve aggressive, but I had to tell them to take a little bit off tonight in order to keep it inbounds. Also, our middles played really well. Ashley Dace had ACL surgery and missed her club season, so she is is still getting better. She is feisty, and she really wants it as a senior. Lily Goyer is going to be a great one.”
The Warriors got five kills from Caroline Smith and four from Goyer, while Miller had 24 assists. Decker and Laney Tuttle both had nine digs, while Smith and Stigter each had seven.
West was in control for most of the second set, jumping out to a 7-3 lead after an ace by Tuttle. Providence closed to within 10-8 on a block by Kenzie Schuman, but that was as close as it got.
Knight and Peyton Mandac each had five kills to lead Providence, while Demi Carbone had four. Delaney Purtill provided 10 assists.
“We gave them too many points,” Providence coach Lee Rucinski said. “We have been kind of a roller-coaster team so far this year. We can be really good, but then we give up some big runs. We gave up a 4-0 run and a 3-0 run in that first set that were big differences.
“We are looking for some better consistency. We can definitely see some high-level play, getting big kills and digs, but we need to limit the swings the other way. Right now, we just have too many ups and downs.
“We need the downs to be shorter.”