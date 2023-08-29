The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, August 28, 2023

Boys soccer
Providence Catholic 5, Westmont 2: At New Lenox, after scoring just 13 goals all of last season, Providence is well on its way to surpassing that total already in 2023.
The Celtics have scored 12 goals in their first two games of the season. Providence is 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
Reed-Custer 5, Watseka 1: At Watseka, freshman Lucas Walsh tallied two assists to lead the Comets to their first win of the season in a nonconference contest. Johnny McLean, Jayden Bustos, Tyler Compton, Mason Vasil and Brady Shultz had goals for R-C (1-2).
Romeoville 2, Marmion Academy 2 (tie): At Romeoville, the Spartans and Cadets finished their nonconference match tied at two.
Ottawa 1, Morris 0: At Ottawa, the Pirates blanked Morris in an Interstate 8 Conference contest, scoring late in the opening half and holding on.
Girls volleyball
Wheaton-Warrenville South 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals fell to the Tigers 25-15, 25-21 in a nonconference contest.
Lexington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, the Panthers dropped their fourth straight to open the season by falling in a nonconference match, 25-22, 25-10. Addison Fair had eight digs and four kills to lead the way for GSW.
Boys golf
Seneca 172, Morris 172, Coal City 176: At Morris, Connor Barth of Morris along with Keegan Murphy and Grant Siegel of Seneca and Ryland Megyeri of Coal City tied for low round and medalist honors, carding 42 each in this tri-meet. Aden Delahera and Joey Lanahan shot 43 for Morris, as did Ryker Terry for Seneca.
Girls golf
Seneca 197, St. Bede 242: At Seneca, Addison Steigler took home medalist honors for the Irish with a 45. Piper Stenzel carded a 49 to help Seneca to the team win.