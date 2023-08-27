The Herald-News sports roundup for August 26

Plainfield East’s boys soccer team came out victorious as the champion of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational on Saturday.
The Bengals (3-0) rolled to a 4-1 win over Rolling Meadows in the championship game, led by two goals from Ben Basta. Xander Wettergren and Juan Pablo Escobar each contributed a goal and an assist, while Yandel Reyes added an assist.
In the semifinal game earlier Saturday, Plainfield East - which had beaten Peotone 5-0 in Friday’s first round - played downstate Washington to a scoreless tie through regulation before winning in the penalty-kick shootout. Reyes, Escobar and Nick Emrick converted their penalty kicks.
Plainfield Central 3, Batavia 0: Julian Herrera had two goals and an assist to lead visiting Plainfield Central (2-0-1) in the nonconference game. Sebastian Chavez added a goal and two assists, while Marshall Degraff recorded the shutout.
Plainfield North 1, Waubonsie Valley 0: Aidan Smith scored the lone goal on a penalty kick for host Plainfield North (1-1).
Minooka 1, Normal Community 1: Diego Escobedo scored and Isaac Goddard made five saves for host Minooka (1-0-1) in the nonconference game.
Two tight losses for JCA at IMSA: Joliet Catholic dropped a pair of one-goal games at the Illinois Math and Science Academy Tournament. The Hilltoppers fell 1-0 to Aurora Central Catholic and 2-1 to IMSA despite a goal from Miles Czerkies off a Diego Rios assist.
Reed-Custer drops two at Somonauk Tournament: Reed-Custer lost its first two games of the season, falling 8-0 to Plano and 7-0 to Somonauk. Josh Conger finished with 15 combined saves for the day.
Girls volleyball
Lockport finishes fourth at Plainfield North: Lockport placed fourth in the 32-team Crimson Classic at Plainfield North. The Porters (3-3), who won their pool Friday to advance to the gold bracket, went 1-2 Saturday. Lockport beat Neuqua Valley 2-0, and lost 2-0 to both Marist and Barrington. Kylee Schurig led the Porters with eight kills each against Neuqua Valley and Marist, while Emily McGraw paced the team with seven kills in the loss to Barrington. Lainey Green had a combined 68 assists on the day. Green and Kyla Mitchell were named to the all-tournament team.
Joliet Catholic (4-2) won the silver bracket to finish ninth overall. The Angels went 3-0 on Saturday, beating Lincoln-Way East 2-1, Minooka 2-0 and Metamora 2-1. Ellie Blotnik and Jessica Horn were named to the all-tournament team.
Minooka (3-3) finished 11th, going 2-1 in the silver bracket Saturday. Minooka beat St. Charles North 2-0, lost to Joliet Catholic 2-0 and beat Sandburg 2-0. All-tournament selection Brooklynne Brass led the way with 57 kills, 42 digs, 10 blocks and five aces for the tournament, while Kennedi Brass had 51 digs.
Other local teams included Lincoln-Way East (15th), Lincoln-Way Central (17th), Plainfield North (18th), Lincoln-Way West (22nd), Plainfield Central (30th) and Plainfield East (32nd). Plainfield North’s Ella Strausberger and Lincoln-Way Central’s Kiera King earned all-tournament honors.
Boys cross country
Viger leads Plainfield South to Normal West title: Plainfield South teammates Camyn Viger and Dylan Maloney finished first and second at the Normal West Invitational to lead the Cougars to the team title. Viger won the race with a time of 15 minutes, 9.2 seconds. Plainfield South finished with 41 points to top runner-up Lincoln-Way Central (52). The Knights were led by Braden Hoff and Evan Jansen, who placed fourth and fifth.
Minooka (107) took fourth in the 12-team event, led by Tyler Herrera’s 15th-place finish. Lincoln-Way West I148) was sixth, paced by 14th-place finisher Jackson Ethridge.
Girls cross country
Minooka’s Ledesma wins at Normal West, leads team to second: Minooka junior Maya Ledesma won the Normal West Invitational in 19 minutes, 9.9 seconds. Minooka (70) finished as the team runner-up behind downstate Washington (42). Taya Gummerson placed 14th for Minooka. Lincoln-Way West (216) placed ninth and Plainfield South (295) was last in the 11-team event.