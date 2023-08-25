The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 24

JOLIET – The Joliet West girls volleyball team won its second straight match to start the season Thursday, defeating Lincoln-Way Central, 25-10, 25-18 in the first varsity volleyball match to be played in the Joliet West fieldhouse.
Ava Grevengoed led the Tigers (2-0), collecting 12 kills, two digs, and two aces), while Olivia Baxter had four digs and an ace, Gabby Piazza had four aces and Julia Adams added 13 assists.
Lincoln-Way Central fell to 1-2 with the loss.
Joliet Central 25-25, Bloom 21-16: The Steelmen won their season opener.