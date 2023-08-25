August 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 24

By Shaw Local News Network

JOLIET – The Joliet West girls volleyball team won its second straight match to start the season Thursday, defeating Lincoln-Way Central, 25-10, 25-18 in the first varsity volleyball match to be played in the Joliet West fieldhouse.

Ava Grevengoed led the Tigers (2-0), collecting 12 kills, two digs, and two aces), while Olivia Baxter had four digs and an ace, Gabby Piazza had four aces and Julia Adams added 13 assists.

Lincoln-Way Central fell to 1-2 with the loss.

Joliet Central 25-25, Bloom 21-16: The Steelmen won their season opener.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois