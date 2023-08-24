Girls volleyball: Joliet West shakes off early rust to win opener in two over Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK — Joliet West senior outside hitter Gabby Piazza had literally dreamed of this moment.
Piazza served an ace to end the first set in the Tigers’ season-opening 25-22, 25-15 win over Bolingbrook. Then, after the Tigers got a point on Bolingbrook’s serve to start the second, Piazza proceeded to serve three straight aces to put her team ahead 4-0 and provide the kickstart for the second set.
“It’s a mental game for me,” Piazza said. “During club season, I would visualize getting my serves in before I went to bed. I was a little nervous tonight, but I am proud of myself for being able to come through.
“Last year being aggressive with our serves was a big part of our game, and it will be again this year.”
West coach Chris Lincoln was not surprised to see Piazza’s serving prowess.
“Gabby was up there in the top five in the state last year in service aces, I believe,” Lincoln said. “That’s a big part of her game, and she was on tonight. That’s a nice weapon for us to have.”
The Tigers needed all their weapons to get through the first set, as Bolingbrook hung right with them, playing strong defense and getting offense from all over the court.
The Raiders (0-2) led 12-10 after an ace by Sophia Barrera, who had four kills, seven digs and two blocks. Joliet West rallied to take an 18-16 lead, a block and kill by Natalia Harris playing a big part. The score was tied at 18 and 19 before West moved ahead 22-20, only to see Bolingbrook come back and tie it. West then got a kill from Piazza (seven aces, five digs, three kills) and one from Iyonna Pike before Piazza ended it with an ace.
“We had some first-game rust and had to get used to things,” Lincoln said. “Give a lot of credit to Bolingbrook. They really fought and scrapped. This season, everyone is going to want a piece of us after our sectional run last year.
“There’s going to be pressure on us every night, and we are going to have targets on our backs. We are blessed to be as deep and versatile as we are. We have a lot of different weapons we can use.”
The Tigers proved that in the second set.
Ava Grevengoed had six of her team-high nine kills in the second set for West, while Peyton Darguzis had five, including four in a six-point stretch that put the Tigers ahead 10-4. A kill by Piazza and a combined block with Piazza and Darguzis put West ahead 14-5.
Grevengoed then had three kills that led to an 18-10 lead. Piazza took over the serve with the Tigers leading 21-15, and she had two more aces in the final four points for the win.
Both West setters had strong outings, as freshman Julia Adams had 13 assists. Senior Taylor Brenczewski had 10. Olivia Baxter added a team-high seven digs, with Grevengoed tallying five.
For Bolingbrook, Bianca Fefee had three kills, Sarah Harvey had three kills and three assists, and Alana Cruz had eight assists.
“This was way different from our opening loss to Hinsdale Central,” Bolingbrook coach Molly DeSerf said. “Overall, we were all about team flow and getting points off opportunities.
“It’s exciting to see schools like Joliet West get a hot group like this. They are a very good team. They have great outside hitters, and they can find them.”
“There’s going to be pressure on us every night, and we are going to have targets on our backs. We are blessed to be as deep and versatile as we are. We have a lot of different weapons we can use.”— Chris Lincoln, Joliet West girls volleyball