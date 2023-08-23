The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, August 22

Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield East 0: At New Lenox, Alyssa Teske had nine kills, three aces, 12 assists, four digs and two blocks during a nonconference sweep for the Knights 25-20, 25-21.
Kiera King had eight kills, nine assists and seven digs and Haley Podkul had four kills and two blocks.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Minooka 1: At Minooka, the Griffins fell in the first game but battled back to win the next two in nonconference play, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21.
The Griffins were led by Maggie Simon led with 16 assists, Tamia Maddox had 12 kills and Lexi Byas had 24 digs.
Coal City 2, Plano 0: At Coal City, the Coalers battled to earn a nonconference victory.
Emma Rodriguez had four kills, five digs and a service ace, Addison Hodgen had three kills and a block, and Jadyn Shaw had nine digs and a service ace.
Lyons 2, Lockport 0: At Western Springs, Lainey Green had 14 assists, and Kylee Schurig had four kills and four digs, but the Porters came up short in a nonconference match 25-15, 25-20.
Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way East 3, Plainfield South 0: At Burbank, the Griffins dominated and earned a shutout in Windy City Classic tournament action.
Owen Bohren, Liam Treacy and Brandon Lee each scored a goal. Caden Udani and Brian McCracken got the assists.
Girls golf
Joliet Township 172, Plainfield East 182: At Inwood Golf Course, Grayce Featherston medaled and shot a personal-best 2-over-par 38 to put the Steelmen on top in a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Samantha Ankene shot a personal best with a 43 for Joliet, while Jersy Hauert added a 44.
For the Bengals, Lauren Reinerston shot a 43 and Maddie Cyranek a 44.