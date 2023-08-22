The Herald-News sports roundup for August 21

Plainfield Central’s boys soccer team opened the season in style with a 7-0 win over Coal City at home. Gordon Stanich led the way with a hat trick, while Sebastian Chavez scored twice for the Wildcats (1-0). Draedyn Sanford and Nathan Dybas added one goal each.
Chavez also dished out three assists, while Dybas, Jorge Mireles and Elijah Rodriguez had one each. Marshall Degraff recorded the shutout.
Neuqua Valley 1, Plainfield North 0: The Tigers (0-1) were shut out in their season opener at home.
Manteno 1, Morris 0: Morris (0-1) was held scoreless in its season opener at home.
Girls volleyball
Romeoville 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: The Spartans opened the season with a win as sophomore Lianna Ortiz had nine kills and classmate Eden Eyassu had five. Kameron Blizniak had 21 assists for Romeovile (1-0). Morgan Jablonski led Lincoln-Way Central (0-1) with nine kills.
Morris 2, Manteno 1 : Morris (1-0) won its season opener, with Ava Smith and Aubrey Phillips leading the way with 11 kills each. Haylee Dunne dished out 15 assists.
Prairie Central 2, Coal City 0: The Coalers (0-1) put up a strong fight in the second set but came up empty in their season opener at home. Emma Rodriguez led Coal City with nine kills and nine digs, while Aubrey Mellen had 13 assists.
Boys golf
Minooka 153, Plainfield Central 169, Plainfield Central 169: At Minooka, Plainfield Central’s Maddox Conner shot a 37, the day’s second-best score, in a three-team meet with the host Indians and Plainfield North. Ethan Stremp added a 42 for the Wildcats.
Seneca team, Peotone’s Hasse victorious: Peotone’s Joe Hasse earned medalist honors at the Seneca Invitational, firing a 77 at The Creek Golf Course in Morris. The Blue Devils finished third as a team in the event that was won by the host Fighting Irish.
Girls golf
Benet 158, Lemont 206: In a home meet for Benet, the hosts’ Jenna Shilts was medalist with a 35.