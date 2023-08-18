August 18, 2023
Herald-News girls volleyball: 5 players to watch in 2023

By Rob Oesterle

As always, the Joliet area has more than its share of star power. Here are five girls volleyball players to keep an especially close eye on in 2023.

Demi Cole, Romeoville, sr., MH: Cole is a force to be reckoned with at the net for the Spartans. She had 128 kills and 53 blocks last year, and she has already verbally committed to play for University of California-Davis next year.

Ellie Blotnik, Joliet Catholic Academy, jr., OH: Blotnik rarely came off the floor last year as a sophomore, collecting 188 kills while posting the highest hitting percentage of any returning player for the Angels and finishing third in serve receptions.

Ava Grevengoed, Joliet West, sr., OH: Grevengoed helped lead the Tigers to their first sectional title last year with 350 kills. Another who plays all rotations, she also had 238 digs, 52 aces and 14 blocks and will continue her career at Northern Illinois University.

Sarah Harvey, Bolingbrook, sr., S: The Raiders set a school record for wins in a season last year, and the offense ran through Harvey. “She has the ability to run a fast offense and keep us in system,” coach Molly DeSerf said about the North Central-bound Harvey.

Ava Smith, Morris, sr., OH: The dynamic Smith helped lead Morris to a school-record 29 wins last season, racking up 235 kills, 256 digs and 51 aces.