2023 Herald-News girls volleyball preview capsules

The girls volleyball season begins next week. Here is a look at the teams in The Herald-News coverage area.
Bolingbrook
Coach: Molly DeSerf (7th year)
Last season’s record: 32-5
Top returning players: Sarah Harvey, 5-7, sr. S; Sophia Barrera, 5-10, sr., OH; Angie Pena, 6-0, jr., MB; Noelle Aprati, 5-9, so., OH; Alana Cruz, 5-1, so., S
Top newcomers: Bianca Fefee, 5-10, jr., MB; Faith Fisher, 5-11, so., OH; Elyssa Park, 5-2, jr., DS
Outlook for this season: The Raiders won their first SouthWest Suburban Blue title last season and set a school record for wins. ... Harvey has committed to North Central College. ... Coach DeSerf: “We are excited to start competing again this fall. We graduated a strong senior class, but return some key pieces from last year’s success, and they have stepped seamlessly into their new roles. This group knows how to win and what it takes to compete at a high level. It has been great seeing them form their identity as a team this summer and steadily catch their rhythm.”
Joliet Catholic Academy
Coach: Kisha Cameron (3rd season)
Last season’s record: 24-18 (3rd in Class 3A)
Top returning players: Jessica Horn, 5-9, sr., S; Ellie Blotnik, 5-9, jr., OH; Olivia Chovanec, 5-9, jr., OH.
Top newcomers: Heavenly Sarfo, jr., MH; Zoe Girard, 5-5, sr., DS/L
Worth noting: The Angels have advanced to the Class 3A state finals in both of Cameron’s seasons as head coach, finishing fourth in 2021 and third last season. They will play in Class 4A this season. ... Chovanec had 212 kills and 58 aces last season, while Blotnik had 188 kills. Horn had 680 assists. ... Girard is a transfer from Benet Academy. ... Coach Cameron: “We are continuing to put together a team that will compete and play aggressive. After going to state the past two years, they know the hard work that’s required and aren’t afraid to put in the time or effort. They are motivated by the challenge of playing up this year and creating an upset when they can. Don’t count out the Angels just yet! We have a lot of experience on the floor, and we’ve been working on playing faster and more disciplined. They are great selfless competitors focused on being the best they can be for their teammates.”
Joliet West
Coach: Christopher Lincoln (2nd year)
Last season’s record: 29-11
Top returning players: Ava Grevengoed, 5-11, sr., OH; Gabby Piazza, 6-0, sr., OH; Olivia Baxter, 5-6, sr., DS/L; Peyton Darguzis, 5-10, sr., MH; Natalia Harris, 5-8, sr., RS
Worth noting: The Tigers won the first sectional championship in school history last season. ... Grevengoed had a team-high 350 kills and 236 digs last season and is committed to Northern Illinois University. ... Piazza (Ferris State), Baxter (Clarkson) and Darguzis (Aurora) have also committed to play in college. ... Coach Lincoln: “There is something special about the volleyball players at Joliet West. The girls here are gritty and eager to compete. This season, we are strictly focusing on competing in the moment, regardless if it is a practice or game day. We will focus one day at a time and compete to win. Even though we are fortunate to return a very strong core from last year’s sectional championship team, this team is very different. The returners have worked extremely hard in the offseason and have come back stronger and more versatile. We also have some newcomers that have the potential to make some big noise this year.”
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Mary Brown (8th year)
Last season’s record: 27-10
Top returning players: Kiara King, 5-9, sr., S; Alyssa Teske, 5-10, sr., S
Top newcomers: Haley Podkul, 6-0, jr., MH; Brooke Smid, 5-9, sr., OH; Kylie McCarthy, 5-7, sr., L
Worth noting: The Knights won the SouthWest Suburban Red title last season, posting their fourth 20-plus-win season over the last five full seasons contested . ... King had 210 kills, 290 assists and 197 digs, while Teske had 182 kills, 445 assists and 174 digs. ... Coach Brown: “We will be competitive and very fun to watch.”
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Kendall Villa (5th year)
Last season’s record: 17-19
Top returning players: Ashley Miller, 5-6, sr., S; Caroline Smith, 6-0, jr., OH; Ashley Dave, 5-11, sr., MH; Elly Decker, 5-9, jr., OH; Laney Tuttle, 5-7, jr., L; Kaitlyn Wilkey, 5-4, jr., DS.L; Lily Goyer, 6-0, so., MH/OH
Top newcomers: Kara Stigter, 5-10, so., RS; Kaylea Armstrong, 5-7, fr., OH
Worth noting: Miller led the Warriors with 40 aces last season. ... Smith led the team in kills and solo blocks and has been offered a scholarship to Southern Mississippi, though she has not committed yet. ... Coach Villa: “This is one of the strongest teams I have seen come through West. I believe we will be competitive. Our team is on the younger side at times, but I believe they are hungry to play.”
Lockport
Coach: Nick Mraz (9th season)
Last season’s record: 26-11
Top returning players: Megan Consigny, 5-6, sr., OH/DS/L; Lainey Green, 5-9, sr., S; Jenna Kolosta, 6-1, jr., MH; Payton Malinoski, 5-5, sr., DS/L; Hailey Rak, 5-11, sr., MH; Kylee Schurig, 5-11, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Bridget Ferriter, 6-0, so., OH; Kyla Mitchell, 6-1, fr., M/OH
Worth noting: Consigny had 160 kills last season to go with 234 digs and 31 aces, while Green collected 495 assists, 218 digs and 44 aces. ... The Porters finished second in the SouthWest Suburban and at the 32-team Plainfield North Invitational last season. ... Coach Mraz: “We return a solid starting core from 2022 that gained a lot of experience, even though there will be some returners in different positions. We will have more size this year, so that will help us be more physical at the net than last year, but we will ultimately still rely on our ball control and defense. As long as we can stay healthy, I believe that this group can yet again break the 25-win mark and make a good playoff push.”
Minooka
Coach: Carrie Prosek (9th year)
Last season’s record: 15-22
Top returning players: Mackenzie Brass, 5-9, sr., OH; Kennedi Brass, 5-5, sr., DS/L; Maria Vercelote, 5-3, sr., DS/L; Ava Valentin, 5-5, sr., S; Claire Olson, 5-10, sr., MH; Savannah Raymer, 5-11, sr., M/RH; Makenna Petrovic, 5-7, sr., OH/RH
Top newcomers: Brooklyn Brass, 5-10, so. OH; Kendyl Kozak, 5-11, so., S/OPP; Kira Cailteaux, 5-5, jr., DS; Kora Kotowski, 5-10, jr., M/RH; Genevieve Shireman, 5-10, jr., OH/RH
Worth noting: Mackenzie Brass had 162 kills for the Indians last season and is committed to Northern Illinois to play basketball. ... Kennedi Brass had 243 digs last year, and Vercelote had 165. Valentin had 209 assists and Olson had 110 blocks. ... Coach Prosek: “We grew greatly as a team during 2022, but are very excited for what this season has for Team ’23. We have seven returning players to varsity. In addition to those seniors, we have added five underclassmen that are looking to shake things up and make a name for themselves. This mix of sophomores, junior and seniors is already jelling in preseason and have a common goal — ‘all-in,’ our team motto for the season.”
Morris
Coach: Scott Howell (4th year)
Last season’s record: 29-8
Top returning players: Ava Smith, 5-8, senior, OH; Haylee Dunne, 5-5, sr., S; Mia Olvera, 5-5, sr., S; Aubrey Phillips, 5-8, sr., MH; Emma Leavitt, 5-7, sr., RS/OH
Top newcomers: Alyssa Jepson, 5-5, so., L/DS; Lily Hansen, 5-11, so., MH; Meghan Guth, 5-8, sr., RS
Worth noting: Morris set a school record for wins last season. ... Smith had 235 kills to go with 256 digs and 51 aces. ... Dunne had 456 assists, 185 digs and 57 aces, while Olvera had 321 assists, 154 digs and 36 aces. Phillips had 131 kills and 76 blocks, while Leavitt had 48 kills and 30 blocks. ... Coach Howell: “While graduating some key contributors from last year’s team that set a school record for wins, we will once again look to battle to be at the top of the Interstate 8 (Conference) and have a successful postseason run.”
Plainfield Central
Coach: Robert Richardson (4th year)
Last season’s record: 13-18
Top returning players: Alyx Tubbs, sr., DS; Emilee Tolsz, sr., DS; Reese Boekeloo, sr., S; Abbie Kearney, sr., OH; Layla Collins, sr., OH
Worth noting: The Wildcats return five players from last year’s team and have a total of 10 seniors on the 13-player roster. ... Coach Richardson: “We will have great leadership with 10 seniors on the roster. We have good depth at almost every position and have played well as a team.”
Plainfield North
Coach: Matthew Slechta (6th year)
Last season’s record: 27-10
Top returning players: Ella Strausberger, 5-10, sr., S; Ella Maletich, 5-9, sr., OH; Lizzie Fitzgerald, 5-10, sr., OH; Sydney Pavlik, 5-9, sr., MH; Cassidy Clinton, 5-9, sr., L/DS
Top newcomer: Izzy Davis, 5-10, so., MH
Worth noting: The Tigers finished in a tie for first in the Southwest Prairie Conference last season. ... Strausberger has committed to Northern Illinois University. ... Coach Slechta: “While we have to replace three key positions due to graduation (OH Lauren Jansen, M Tori Bouska, and L Jackie Gladstein), we do return 11 players on varsity. Ella Strausberger returns for her third season running our offense, while Ella Maletich and Lizzie Fitzgerald return on the pins. With seven seniors, many of whom have been on varsity for three years, we have a lot of returning experience and are looking forward to a great season.”
Romeoville
Coach: Paige Reinert (2nd year)
Last season’s record: 14-16
Top returning players: Kameron Blizniak, 5-10, jr., S; Demi Cole, 6-0, sr., MH; Taylor Cicero, 5-8, sr., MH; Lianna Ortiz, 5-7, so., OH; Alexis Crowley, 5-3, jr., DS; Yuliza Otero, 5-5, sr., DS
Top newcomers: Grace Griffin, 5-10, sr., MH; Eden Eyassu, 5-9, so., OH; Gabriela Villanueva, 5-9, jr., RS
Worth noting: Cole finished last season with 128 kills and 51 blocks for the Spartans and has verbally committed to University of California-Davis. .... Blizniak had 573 assists, 153 digs and 63 kills last year, while Cicero had 89 kills and 55 blocks. Ortiz had 109 digs and 99 kills. ... Coach Reinert: “I am excited to see how this team performs this year. They are a dedicated group of girls who love playing and constantly want to be in the gym. We return a great number of starters, and we are looking forward to another year of competitive volleyball within our conference and region.”
Seneca
Coach: Noah Champene (6th season)
Last season’s record: 18-17
Top returning players: Faith Baker, MH, sr.; Teagan Johnson, OH, sr.; Alyssa Zellers, L, jr.; Sam Vandevelde, DS, sr.; Gabi Maxwell, RS, sr.; Lainie Olson, S, jr.; Audry McNabb, OH, jr
Top newcomer: Tessa Krull, MH, so.
Worth noting: While last fall’s 18-17 record wasn’t as successful in the win column as the amazing run the Fighting Irish have been on in Champene’s previous seasons since taking over (.770 winning percentage over four campaigns), it was still another winning season and set the stage for a senior-led 2023. ... Baker is back after posting 110 kills and 42 stuff blocks. Johnson (151 kills) and Zellers (314) digs were also statistical leaders a year ago. That experience, a deadly service game, leadership from the seniors as well as Olson in the all-important setter position and the team’s overall athleticism should have the Fighting Irish back in the TCC title conversation and above 20 wins if the passing game comes along. ... Coach Champene: “I expect to be competitive and for the girls to improve throughout the season. Hopefully by the end of the season we’ll be playing at a level where we can compete with some of the best teams in our area.”