The Herald-News sports roundup for August 11

Lockport’s boys golf team finished third in the 19-team Lincoln-Way West Invitational on Friday at the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.
The Porters tied Geneva for the second-best team score with 315 but lost out to the Vikings on a tiebreaker. Conant took the championship with a score of 310.
Senior Nathan Kwiatkowski led Lockport, firing a 3-over-par 75 to tie for sixth individually. Four seniors did the scoring for the Porters as Braeden DeBlecourt was right behind Kwiatkowski with a 76 that put him in a tie for 10th, while Joey Sluzas (80) and Matthew Pawyza (84) also contributed.
Lincoln-Way East senior Tanner Leonard was the top local individual, finishing fourth with a 73 - four shots behind champion Nicolas Simon of Conant.
Lincoln-Way West senior Max Mzhickteno shot a 74 to finish fifth, while Lincoln-Way Central senior Benjamin Howey and freshman Brody Wall each fired 78 to tie for 17th.
In the team standings, Providence (328) took eighth, Plainfield North (328) was ninth, Lincoln-Way East (333) placed 12th, Lincoln-Way West (334) finished 13th, Joliet Township (335) placed 14th and Lincoln-Way Central (348) was 16th.
Morris 1st, Sandwich 2nd at Indian Invitational: Under Stableford scoring rules, the Morris boys golf team scored a 117 to edge host Sandwich’s 114 for the title of the season-opening Sandwich Indian Invitational at Edgebrook Golf Course. Seneca (77) placed seventh.
Individuals in the top 12 included Morris’ Liam Eber (1st, 32 points), Sandwich’s Noah Campbell (2nd, 32), Aurora Christian’s Will McCracken (3rd, 32), Morris’ Joey Lanahan (5th, 27) and Seneca’s Grant Siegel (T-12th, 21).
GIRLS GOLF
Seneca 3rd at Tri-Point Scramble: At The Oaks by River’s Edge in Pontiac, Seneca’s girls placed third and Dwight fourth behind champion Mahomet-Seymour at the Tri-Point Chargers Scramble. Seneca finished with an 80 over 18 holes, with Dwight coming in at 81.