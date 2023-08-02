Girls volleyball: 5 storylines to watch in The Herald-News area

With the fall season of the 2023-24 school year quickly approaching – the first official practices begin Monday – it’s time to take a look at some of the most compelling storylines for the girls volleyball season this year.
Another state trip for JCA?
Joliet Catholic Academy has made two straight trips to the Class 3A state finals at Redbird Arena. It almost seems like Redbird Arena is a home away from home for the Angels, as they have reached the state finals 12 times since 2003. In the past two seasons under coach Keisha Cameron, JCA has finished fourth and third, respectively, in Class 3A.
The Angels return most of their starters from last year’s team, including outside hitters Olivia Chovanec and Ellie Blotnik and setter Jessica Horn. That trio will provide the core for an Angels team that can never be counted out once the postseason rolls around.
Who’s the best in the Southwest Prairie?
The Southwest Prairie Conference always has strong competition, and no matter who wins the title, they have earned it with several trials by fire. Historically, Minooka and Plainfield North have been at or near the top every year, and there is no reason to think that the Indians and Tigers will be out of the race this year.
However, there is another group of Tigers that may be able to take control of the conference this season. Joliet West, fresh off a Class 4A sectional championship last season, returns such players as outside hitter Ava Grevengoed and middle hitter Gaby Piazza. The duo gives head coach Chris Lincoln, in just his second year, a strong starting point to make a run at the conference title and a possible return to a sectional and beyond.
Will Bolingbrook remain on top?
Bolingbrook won its first SouthWest Suburban Conference championship last season and set a school record for wins in the process.
The Raiders lost the dynamic hitting duo of Madison Shroba and Cydney Anderson to graduation, but coach Molly DeSerf returns plenty of firepower, including senior Sarah Harvey.
A run to another conference championship may be tough, with such obstacles as Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West in the way, but the Raiders appear to have more than enough to stay in the hunt all season.
Sleepers
The Herald-News coverage area always has been top-heavy when it comes to volleyball. The usual suspects – JCA, Lockport, Lincoln-Way East, Bolingbrook and Plainfield North – are vying for regional and sectional titles seemingly every year.
There are other teams that are waiting for their turn, and several think this could be their year. Joliet West in Class 4A is among those teams, as are Morris and Lemont in Class 3A. Morris quietly has put together a 65-27 record in coach Scott Howell’s three seasons, including a school-record 29 wins last season. Morris returns outside hitter Ava Smith as the anchor of the team.
Another team that may jump up and surprise some folks this season is Romeoville. Coach Paige Reinert’s team returns a wealth of talent that gained a lot of experience last season and is ready to put it to work this season.
Best of the rest
While most of the attention is focused on schools in Classes 3A and 4A, there are some strong teams in the area in Classes 1A and 2A as well.
Coal City and Seneca are two of the top Class 2A teams in the area, and each should fight for a conference title in the Illinois Central Eight and Tri-County, respectively. The Coalers will face tests from league rivals Wilmington, Reed-Custer and Peotone, while Gardner-South Wilmington will try to move to the top of the River Valley Conference.