June 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Baseball: After 135 wins at Lincoln-Way East, head coach Eric Brauer retiring

By J.T. Pedelty
Lincoln-Way East head coach Eric Brauer argues a balk call resulting in a run for Brother Rice in the Class 4A Crestwood Supersectional on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Crestwood.

Lincoln-Way East head coach Eric Brauer argues a balk call resulting in a run for Brother Rice during L-W East's season-ending loss in supersectionals. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

After accumulating 458 wins over a coaching career that for the past six years has seen him average 27 wins a season at Lincoln-Way East, Eric Brauer has announced his retirement from coaching varsity baseball.

Brauer made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon on the team’s Twitter account, saying his decision came down to wanting to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve been blessed to coach over 200 high school baseball players,” he wrote, “and I pray I have impacted more positively than negatively, but it’s now time to coach my own kids.”

Brauer went on to leave open a possible return to coaching after his three children are grown.

Over an 18-year career that began at Marquette High School in Michigan, Ind., and then continued at Chicago Christian in Palos Heights before his move to Lincoln-Way East for the 2017-2018 school year, Brauer’s teams have won 458 ballgames — an average of just over 25 per season. He’s continued that success at Lincoln-Way East, compiling a 135-32 mark (.808 winning percentage) with three regional and one sectional championship, that coming this past season as the Griffins went 31-9.