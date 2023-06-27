Baseball: After 135 wins at Lincoln-Way East, head coach Eric Brauer retiring

After accumulating 458 wins over a coaching career that for the past six years has seen him average 27 wins a season at Lincoln-Way East, Eric Brauer has announced his retirement from coaching varsity baseball.
Brauer made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon on the team’s Twitter account, saying his decision came down to wanting to spend more time with his family.
“I’ve been blessed to coach over 200 high school baseball players,” he wrote, “and I pray I have impacted more positively than negatively, but it’s now time to coach my own kids.”
As word begins to get out, wanted to make an official statement. I am blessed & grateful for the opportunities I've had. Proud of what we accomplished at LWE together & excited for the next season of my life. We will pass this Twitter handle on to the next coach! Stay tuned. — LW East Baseball (@LWEastBaseball) June 27, 2023
Brauer went on to leave open a possible return to coaching after his three children are grown.
Over an 18-year career that began at Marquette High School in Michigan, Ind., and then continued at Chicago Christian in Palos Heights before his move to Lincoln-Way East for the 2017-2018 school year, Brauer’s teams have won 458 ballgames — an average of just over 25 per season. He’s continued that success at Lincoln-Way East, compiling a 135-32 mark (.808 winning percentage) with three regional and one sectional championship, that coming this past season as the Griffins went 31-9.