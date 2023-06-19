June 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Softball: 5 statistics that stood out in the Herald-News area in 2023

Loaded area for softball put up loaded statistics this spring

By Rob Oesterle
Lemont players hold up the championship trophy after their 1-0 against Antioch in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Peoria.

Lemont players hold up the championship trophy after their 1-0 against Antioch in the Class 3A state championship game. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Numbers don’t always tell the whole story of a softball season, but they can give a good indication of how things went in general.

Here are some of the most interesting numbers put up this season by players in the Joliet Herald-News coverage area:

0.00

Yes, that was indeed the season-ending ERA of Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko.

The South Carolina-bound senior capped her fabulous career by not allowing an earned run all season in leading Lemont to a repeat of its Class 3A state championship. And, she saved one of her best efforts for last, throwing a 12-inning no-hitter with 24 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Antioch in the Class 3A championship game. For her efforts this year, she was named Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko delivers a pitch against Antioch in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Peoria.

Lemont's Sage Mardjetko delivers a pitch against Antioch in the Class 3A state championship game. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

1.787

That was the on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) for Lincoln-Way East senior Katie Stewart. Stewart, a University of Texas commit, had an on-base percentage of .567 and slugging percentage of 1.220. She smashed 21 home runs, had 64 RBIs and scored 52 times. She was also named ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) First-Team All-State in Class 4A.

Lincoln-Way East's Katie Stewart slammed 21 home runs and had an OPS of 1.787. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

13

That’s how many consecutive hits Dwight sophomore Averi Jury had from April 20 through May 2 this season. Jury finished the season with a batting average of .511 for the Trojans, adding seven home runs and 45 RBIs and earning ICA Class 1A Second-Team All-State recognition.

Averi Jury

Dwight's Averi Jury had a stretch this season in which she had 13 consecutive hits.

.500

That was the batting average posted by Joliet West junior Brooke Schwall. The Tigers slugger backed that up with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs while only striking out nine times. She also had a fielding percentage of 1.000 and was named ICA Class 4A Second-Team All-State.

Joliet West’s Brooke Schwall connects for a 4 run blast in the first inning against Joliet Central on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Joliet.

Joliet West’s Brooke Schwall hit .500 with 14 home runs for the Tigers. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

0.498

That was the walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) put up by Lincoln-Way Central sophomore Lisabella Dimitrijevic, basically meaning that she allowed just one baserunner every two innings.

She went 19-4 for the Knights with an ERA of 1.02. In 136 2/3 innings, she struck out 293. She was also dangerous with her bat, hitting .400 with seven homers, 11 doubles and 23 RBIs, helping earn her ICA Class 4A First Team All-State recognition.

Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic throws a pitch against Lincoln-Way East during the conference game on Tuesday, April. 11, 2023, at Frankfort.

Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic had a WHIP of 0.498. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)