Softball: 5 statistics that stood out in the Herald-News area in 2023

Numbers don’t always tell the whole story of a softball season, but they can give a good indication of how things went in general.
Here are some of the most interesting numbers put up this season by players in the Joliet Herald-News coverage area:
0.00
Yes, that was indeed the season-ending ERA of Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko.
The South Carolina-bound senior capped her fabulous career by not allowing an earned run all season in leading Lemont to a repeat of its Class 3A state championship. And, she saved one of her best efforts for last, throwing a 12-inning no-hitter with 24 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Antioch in the Class 3A championship game. For her efforts this year, she was named Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year for the second straight season.
1.787
That was the on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) for Lincoln-Way East senior Katie Stewart. Stewart, a University of Texas commit, had an on-base percentage of .567 and slugging percentage of 1.220. She smashed 21 home runs, had 64 RBIs and scored 52 times. She was also named ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) First-Team All-State in Class 4A.
13
That’s how many consecutive hits Dwight sophomore Averi Jury had from April 20 through May 2 this season. Jury finished the season with a batting average of .511 for the Trojans, adding seven home runs and 45 RBIs and earning ICA Class 1A Second-Team All-State recognition.
.500
That was the batting average posted by Joliet West junior Brooke Schwall. The Tigers slugger backed that up with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs while only striking out nine times. She also had a fielding percentage of 1.000 and was named ICA Class 4A Second-Team All-State.
0.498
That was the walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) put up by Lincoln-Way Central sophomore Lisabella Dimitrijevic, basically meaning that she allowed just one baserunner every two innings.
She went 19-4 for the Knights with an ERA of 1.02. In 136 2/3 innings, she struck out 293. She was also dangerous with her bat, hitting .400 with seven homers, 11 doubles and 23 RBIs, helping earn her ICA Class 4A First Team All-State recognition.