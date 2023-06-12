Softball: State champion Lemont boasts multiple ICA All-State first-team selections

The Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) has released its large-school ICA All-State Softball Team for the 2023 season, with the Herald-News coverage area well-represented as always, led by a pair of first-team selections for Class 3A state champion Lemont.
First Team
In Class 4A, area first-team all-staters included Lockport senior infielder Addison Foster, Lincoln-Way East senior infielder Katie Stewart, Lincoln-Way Central sophomore pitcher Lisabella Dimitrijevic and Lincoln-Way West freshman pitcher Reese Rourke.
In Class 3A, first-team all-staters included Lemont senior catcher Frankie Rita, Joliet Catholic junior outfielder Madison Patrick, Morris senior pitcher Ella Davis and Lemont senior pitcher Sage Mardjetko.
The area’s lone Class 2A all-state selection from the area was Coal City junior infielder Makayla Henline.
Second Team
Earning second-team all-state honors were: in Class 4A — Plainfield East senior catcher Lauren Brock, Lincoln-Way East senior pitcher Maddy Hickey, Plainfield Central junior infielder Tricia Hogrefe, Lincoln-Way Central junior infielder Josephine Jager, Lincoln-Way West senior catcher Molly Marquardt, Lockport sophomore pitcher Kelcie McGraw and Joliet West junior infielder Brooke Schwall; in Class 3A — Joliet Catholic senior infielder Mack Brow, Providence sophomore outfielder Angelina Cole, Providence junior outfielder Grace Golebiowski, Joliet Catholic freshman infielder Addison Rizzatto and Lemont junior infielder Avaree Taylor; and in Class 2A — Seneca junior infielder Sam Vandevelde and Wilmington senior pitcher Olivia Hansen.
Third Team
Third-team All-ICA accolades were awarded to: in Class 4A — Lincoln-Way West junior infielder Olivia Calderone, Lincoln-Way Central junior catcher Lucy Cameron, Lincoln-Way East freshman infielder Maddie Henry, Lockport junior catcher Brooke Keltner, Lincoln-Way West junior outfielder Ava Murphy, Lincoln-Way Central junior outfielder Kendall Pearson, Lockport junior infielder Sarah Viar and Plainfield East sophomore pitcher Avery Welsh; in Class 3A — Lemont junior infielder Raegan Duncan, Joliet Catholic junior catcher Wrigley Fanter and Morris senior infielder Addison Stacey; in Class 2A — Wilmington freshman infielder Taylor Stefancic and Wilmington freshman outfielder Molly Southall; and in Class 1A — Dwight junior infielder Megan Livingston.