June 12, 2023
Softball: State champion Lemont boasts multiple ICA All-State first-team selections

Herald-News coverage area well-represented

By J.T. Pedelty
Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko, right, is greeted by catcher Frankie Rita after a strikeout to end the top of the 12th inning against Antioch in the Class 3A state championship game. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) has released its large-school ICA All-State Softball Team for the 2023 season, with the Herald-News coverage area well-represented as always, led by a pair of first-team selections for Class 3A state champion Lemont.

First Team

In Class 4A, area first-team all-staters included Lockport senior infielder Addison Foster, Lincoln-Way East senior infielder Katie Stewart, Lincoln-Way Central sophomore pitcher Lisabella Dimitrijevic and Lincoln-Way West freshman pitcher Reese Rourke.

In Class 3A, first-team all-staters included Lemont senior catcher Frankie Rita, Joliet Catholic junior outfielder Madison Patrick, Morris senior pitcher Ella Davis and Lemont senior pitcher Sage Mardjetko.

The area’s lone Class 2A all-state selection from the area was Coal City junior infielder Makayla Henline.

Joliet Catholic's Madison Patrick rounds the bases during regional play at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

Second Team

Earning second-team all-state honors were: in Class 4A — Plainfield East senior catcher Lauren Brock, Lincoln-Way East senior pitcher Maddy Hickey, Plainfield Central junior infielder Tricia Hogrefe, Lincoln-Way Central junior infielder Josephine Jager, Lincoln-Way West senior catcher Molly Marquardt, Lockport sophomore pitcher Kelcie McGraw and Joliet West junior infielder Brooke Schwall; in Class 3A — Joliet Catholic senior infielder Mack Brow, Providence sophomore outfielder Angelina Cole, Providence junior outfielder Grace Golebiowski, Joliet Catholic freshman infielder Addison Rizzatto and Lemont junior infielder Avaree Taylor; and in Class 2A — Seneca junior infielder Sam Vandevelde and Wilmington senior pitcher Olivia Hansen.

Third Team

Third-team All-ICA accolades were awarded to: in Class 4A — Lincoln-Way West junior infielder Olivia Calderone, Lincoln-Way Central junior catcher Lucy Cameron, Lincoln-Way East freshman infielder Maddie Henry, Lockport junior catcher Brooke Keltner, Lincoln-Way West junior outfielder Ava Murphy, Lincoln-Way Central junior outfielder Kendall Pearson, Lockport junior infielder Sarah Viar and Plainfield East sophomore pitcher Avery Welsh; in Class 3A — Lemont junior infielder Raegan Duncan, Joliet Catholic junior catcher Wrigley Fanter and Morris senior infielder Addison Stacey; in Class 2A — Wilmington freshman infielder Taylor Stefancic and Wilmington freshman outfielder Molly Southall; and in Class 1A — Dwight junior infielder Megan Livingston.

Morris' Ella Davis fires a pitch against Sycamore in early May. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)