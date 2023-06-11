Baseball: Joliet plays host to thriller after thriller on IHSA 3A/4A state championship weekend

JOLIET — Nazareth junior Cooper Malamazian made the spectacular look routine on Saturday.
Malamazian made two huge defensive plays at shortstop, then pitched the final two innings to lead the Roadrunners to a 7-2 victory over Grayslake Central in the Class 3A state championship game at Duly Health and Care Field, as Joliet hosted the large-school IHSA baseball state championship finals.
It is the second straight state title for Nazareth (34-6), which won its final nine games and 13 of the last 14 to become just the fifth school in the 84-year history of the state tournament to win back-to-back championships.
Edwardsville later in the day would become the sixth.
“As a freshman, I said Cooper would walk on as the best shortstop we’ve ever had, and that’s not an insult to anybody we’ve had come through here,” Nazareth coach Lee Milano said. “Cooper is a different player. He is a money player.”
In the Class 3A third-place game, Will Klumpp scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to lift Sycamore to a 2-1 triumph over downstate Effingham.
“It’s been fun watching these guys all year and playing for them and to be able to score that final run,” said Klumpp, a junior on the senior-led Spartans team. “That’s just, that’s a moment I’m always gonna remember, and especially in a state final.”
In the Class 4A state championship game that kept the Duly Health and Care Field lights on past 9:30 p.m., Edwardsville repeated as state champions by edging Brother Rice 6-4. The game was tied 4-4 through five innings until Cole Funkhouser’s two-out single, driving in what proved to be the winning run.
In Class 4A’s third-place game, New Trier scored a 9-4, eight-inning victory over York. The game was tied 4-4 entering the top of the eighth inning, where the Trevians scored five runs.