Baseball: Brother Rice walks off Lincoln-Way East

CRESTWOOD — It felt like Lincoln-Way East had things in its control for much of the Crestwood Class 4A Super Sectional on Monday night.
Until it didn’t.
Lincoln-Way East carried a three-run lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Brother Rice plated three runs in its half of that frame and then stunned the Griffins by walking them off in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single from Randall Nouden to win 5-4.
Brother Rice (26-14) advances to the Class 4A State Tournament will face New Trier in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. Friday at Duly Health and Care Field. Lincoln-Way East closed its season at 31-9.
The Crusaders mounted their decisive rally with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After Lincoln-Way East starter Zach Kwasny was forced to leave the game due to the pitch count threshold after a long duel with Crusader No. 9 hitter Sean Sullivan for the first out of the inning, the Griffins recorded the second out before Jackson Natanek laced an RBI double into the right centerfield gap.
The Griffins elected to intentionally walk Brother Rice’s No. 3 hitter, Amir Gray, who homered in the fifth to set the stage for Brother Rice’s Randall Nouden who lashed a sinking liner down the right field line that caught grass and easily allowed Natanek the come around with the winning run.
Nouden was fired up by the intentional walk that gave him his opportunity.
“When they walked him (Amir Gray) it was like they put him on to get an automatic out and I didn’t like that,” Nouden said. “I came into this game, sitting back, waiting back on those pitches that I know I can hit.”
It was a clean hit but that made it no easier to stomach for Lincoln-Way East.
“We battled, they battled,” Kwasny said. “We had a couple of miscues in that inning where they got that those three runs. But we had time to capitalize and we hit the ball hard but we just couldn’t find a hole. That’s baseball sometimes.”
“We gave it our all, they gave it their all. It’s just tough to end the season on something like that.”
Brother Rice took an early advantage by scoring on a balk in the first inning and that 1-0 score held until the third when the first three Lincoln-Way East batters reached. Jack Cosich led off the frame with a walk, Matt Hudik laced a single and then Tyler Bell drove them both home with a deep double to put Lincoln-Way East up 2-1.
The Griffins added two more runs in the fourth when Hudik delivered again with a two-out, two-run single that scored Zach Kwasny and Johnny Dwyer, both of whom reached earlier via a walk.
Brother Rice went quietly in the third and fourth innings, but sparked back to life in the fifth. No. 9 hitter Sean Sullivan legged out an infield hit and a Bryce Nevils single led to some defensive chaos for the Griffins. When all was sorted out, Sullivan had scored and Nevils stood at third base. A sacrifice fly by Jackson Notanek scored Nevils and then Amir Gray’s long home run down the right field line tied the game at four.
Lincoln-Way East would load the bases in the sixth but couldn’t score as Brother Rice tracked down a long fly ball from John Connors on the warning track to end the threat.
Kwasny hit the pitch count threshold with one out in the seventh and the Ball State commit truly gave it all he had considering he was operating on short rest, having pitched the Griffins into the sectional finals with a win over Lincoln-Way West in the sectional semifinals on Thursday.
“Zack emptied the tank for us,” Lincoln Way East coach Eric Brauer said. “He’s on three days rest from Thursday and that’s that’s every ounce of what he had in his body tonight. There’s nothing else he could give.”
Lincoln-Way East missed a few early opportunities to potentially add an extra run or two which turned out to be very pivotal against a Brother Rice team that simply refused to go away.
We left a run out there in the second and maybe two we squandered a few other chances as well,” Brauer said. “But we had eight hits. It was a decent offensive performance, it just wasn’t enough.”