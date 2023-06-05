The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, June 5, 2023

Softball
Lemont 6, Metamora 0: At Eastside Centre, in Monday’s Class 3A East Peoria Supersectional defending Class 3A state champion Lemont booked its return trip to the state finals with a victory over the 32-win Redbirds.
Raegan Duncan and Sage Mardjetko homered for Lemont in the first inning Monday to put Lemont ahead 3-0. That lead grew to 4-0 after two innings and 6-0 through three, with Lemont then working out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the top of the sixth on its way to the shutout.
Lemont – which now has advanced to the state finals for three straight seasons – will play Benet Academy in the 3A State semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger complex.
Charleston and Antioch are the other half of the final four in 3A and will play in the other semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday.