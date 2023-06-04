2A state notebook: Joliet Catholic does some damage to state record books

PEORIA — Repeating as state champions, particularly in baseball, is not an easy feat.
So when Joliet Catholic earned its second consecutive state championship by defeating Columbia 4-2 in the Class 2A state championship game at Peoria’s Dozer Park, they entered some rarefied air.
Just four programs have completed the feat. Providence still owns the record with three consecutive titles from 2013-15 and Des Plaines (1957-58, one-class system) and Teutopolis (2009-10, Class 2A) are the only other schools to successfully defend a state title.
“It hasn’t really sunk in. But yes, it’s awesome. But again, this is a program that’s been consistent for its entirety, just like a lot of different sports programs at JCA,” Joliet Catholic coach Jared Voss said. “There’s been multiple head coaches that have come through there and have won championships. I’m just lucky to be a part of just a tradition that’s been carried out for such a long period of time.
“It’s always been about the school, the kids, the support, the families, it’s everything, the competitiveness. We don’t call Joliet the City of Champions for nothing. In our area, it’s that high expectation that you have to have to play for championships.”
Flirting with history
Both of Joliet Catholic’s starting pitchers flirted with the state record book for a little while over the weekend.
T.J. Schlageter carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Quincy Notre Dame in the semifinals while championship game starter Nate Ciemny went through the first three innings without allowing a hit and faced the minimum over that stretch, walking Columbia’s Alex Schreckenberg in the first before promptly picking him off.
If either had sealed the deal it would have been the first no-hitter at the state tournament since 2007 when Jeff Rowan, of Neuqua Valley, turned the trick in the Class AA semifinal round against Washington.
The IHSA moved the tournament to four classes the following season and while 20 no-hitters had been thrown prior to four-class baseball, none have been thrown since.
Moving on up
Joliet Catholic will not have an opportunity to go for a three-peat as Class 2A state champions next season. The Hilltoppers will have to try to make it three titles in a row in the Class 3A field next season, as its consecutive appearances in the state tournament in both 2022 and 2023 means the IHSA success formula will be placed upon the Hilltoppers, pushing them into the Class 3A field for the 2024 and 2025 baseball campaigns.
Joliet Catholic is no stranger to the the Class 3A field. The Hilltoppers have reached the state tournament three times in Class 3A, winning two of the school’s five state championships (2009 and 2013).
Scary moment
Joliet Catholic first baseman Jake Troyner successfully stole second base on a delayed steal attempt in the third inning, but that venture proved costly.
As Troyner was sliding into the base, the throw through from Columbia forced the defender into a nasty collision with Troyner. After a lengthy observation, Troyner left the game and was replaced by a pinch runner who scored on Vinnie Spotofora’s RBI single moments later.
But Troyner wasn’t about to let that end his state tournament experience that had included a number of impressive defensive plays to that point. He was quickly seen going through the protocols necessary to convince the trainers he’d be OK to return to play, but he wasn’t able to get his way until re-entering the game in the fifth.
After the game, Troyner confirmed that he had indeed broken his nose, but that didn’t deter his desire to complete the title game on the field.
Water park experience
The title game experienced a strange delay at Dozer Park when a foul ball damaged a water pipe on the third base side of the stadium in the top of the third inning.
The broken pipe provided a steady shower for a large swath of Columbia fans just below the pipe. The issue also set off the stadium’s emergency alarms and summoned the Peoria Fire Department to the venue.
The lengthy delay didn’t deter Joliet Catholic though as it quickly added another run to its lead which grew to 4-0 at the time.