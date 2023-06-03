The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, June 2, 2023

Girls soccer
O’Fallon 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At North Central College in the Class 3A IHSA state semifinals, the Griffins suffered the loss to the Panthers (20-3-1). O’Fallon scored once in the first half (Addison Baldus at 39:47) and once in the second (Kiley McMinn at 54:16).
Mattea Arroyo recorded seven saves for L-W East, which as a team was not credited with a shot on goal.
Lincoln-Way East, 21-5 on the season, had a nine-match winning streak snapped. The Griffins will return to NCCto play for third place in Class 3A at 5 p.m. Saturday, squaring off against Libertyville, which fell 5-0 to Barrington in a Friday semifinal.
Softball
Lockport 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Lockport in the championship game of the Class 4A Lockport Sectional, the host Porters scored the game’s only run in the top of the seventh inning on an Ava Swain RBI, scoring Morgan Spodarek to send the team into Monday’s 4:30 p.m. Marist Supersectional against the host RedHawks.
Kelcie McGraw struck out 10 pitching a four-hit shutout for Lockport. In the circle for the Knights, Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out 11 and surrendered only two hits.