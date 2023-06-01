The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, May 31

Softball
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way East 3: In the semifinals of the Class 4A Lockport Sectional on Wednesday, the host Porters jumped ahead 3-0 early and then held off a Lincoln-Way East rally in the final inning. Lockport advances to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. sectional title game against Lincoln-Way Central.
Lockport was led by a 4-for-4, two-RBI performance from Kelcie McGraw, with Addison Foster adding two hits and a run batted in. Peyton Kryza also had an RBI in support of winning pitcher McGraw (7 IP, 3 ER, 4 K).
For Lincoln-Way East (27-5), Katie Stewart singled, homered and drove home two runs in support of losing pitcher Madeline Hickey (7 IP, 4 ER, 4 K).
Baseball
Lockport-Providence semifinal goes extras: In the semifinals of the Class 4A Lockport Sectional, the host Porters and Providence Catholic were tied 6-6 at the end of nine innings Wednesday night as of deadline.
Steve Soucie will have a full game story available upon its completion at www.theherald-news.com.