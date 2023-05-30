Indianapolis 500 Notebook: It was a frustrating 500 for Coyne Racing’s David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb of Plainfield-based Dale Coyne Racing had Indianapolis 500s to forget.
Robb was the third car out Sunday, crashing into the wall at the exit of Turn 1 on the 90th lap, then blaming Graham Rahal for the accident.
Malukas, who ran the race’s fastest lap (226.021 mph), lasted longer, placing 29th after damage to the right toe-link suspension on the front of his Dallara from a collision with rookie Agustin Canapino sent him in for repairs, and eventually to the garage with 100 miles remaining.
“It’s unfortunate as things could have gotten interesting with all the yellows at the end. It was a bit of a race of survival, as it was hard to pass and move up the field.”— David Malukas, Indianapolis 500 driver
“He turned down on me,” Malukas said of Canapino. “It’s unfortunate as things could have gotten interesting with all the yellows at the end. It was a bit of a race of survival, as it was hard to pass and move up the field.”
Robb, placing 31st, was less diplomatic about his run-in with Rahal, who never touched Robb but instead came from behind down the front straightaway and wedged his way between the grass and Robb as they roared into Turn 1 on the 92nd lap.
It didn’t go well. Rahal motored on, but Robb ran out of room, lost traction and bashed the SAFER barrier instead.
“Just got caught up racing someone I thought didn’t stand up to the stereotype (of not yielding), but I guess it’s there,” Robb said of Rahal. “It wasn’t really for position and a late move, and I just got hung out there in the gray. When you’re not leading the race, you can’t do that.”
Rahal had started the race a lap down when his battery died on the starting grid and had to be dragged back to the pits for a replacement. He didn’t get on track until the field had gone by once. But his speed was superior to much of the field at times, and he closed the gap on Robb quickly.
Usually a driver hugs the low line, but Robb gave Rahal room, the room was taken, and Robb failed to back off before skating on the marbles to the wall.
“I have to pay closer attention to who I’m racing against,” Robb said. “My pride is hurt a little bit. I’ve had too many learning experiences this year. I’m tired of them. Not much else to say. Really upset and just want to move on.”
Around the Brickyard
The most frightening moment of the 500 came on Lap 185, when Felix Rosenqvist hit the south chute wall, slid into the middle of the track and was then sideswiped by Kyle Kirkwood, whose car flipped upside down even as the front left tire broke away and rocketed over the fence.
It barely missed the easternmost corner of the Southeast Vista, a grandstand holding 10,884 people, and bounded into a parking lot where it caromed off an unoccupied Chevrolet. Track officials reported no injuries.
“We haven’t seen a wheel come off in a long time,” track owner Roger Penske said. “We have high fences here, but we were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.” ,,,
Josef Newgarden, the first American winner in seven years, led only five laps. Only Dan Wheldon (one lap, 2011) and Joe Dawson (two laps, 1912) led fewer on their way to victory. …
The 52 lead changes rank third in 500 history, behind the 68 in 2013 and 54 in 2016. …
The 14 leaders was one short of the mark of 15. …
There were six caution periods, consuming 27 laps, including 19 of the last 51.