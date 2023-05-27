Class 3A softball: JCA walks off with a regional championship over Providence in extra innings

NEW LENOX — Jordan Reeves didn’t start Saturday’s Class 3A Providence Catholic Regional championship game for Joliet Catholic Academy.
But she was ready to play when her number was called and was heavily involved on both offense and defense late in the Angels’ thrilling, 6-5, eight-inning, come-from-behind, walkoff win over Providence.
In the top of the sixth, in the midst of a Providence three-run rally that gave the Celtics (18-13) a 5-1 lead, JCA catcher Wrigley Fanter was hit in the facemask with a pitch that glanced off of Providence’s Abby Johnson. Fanter had to leave the game, which forced Camryn Kinsella to come in from right field to catch and Reeves to take her place in right.
JCA’s Nina Sebahar got out of the jam after coming on to pitch in relief of Sydney Walker, then Walker showed her two-way versatility by slugging a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to draw the Angels (22-10) to within 5-4.
“I didn’t know if it was going to get out or not,” Walker said about her home run. “I hit it pretty high, and usually my high ones don’t go as far. This one went far enough, though.”
After Walker’s blast, the JCA side had a renewed energy and it carried over into the seventh. With one out, Madison Patrick beat out an infield single to third, bringing up Reeves for her first at-bat of the game. She got a pitch to hit and drove it hard to right for a triple that scored Patrick to tie the game. Providence reliever Abby Johnson left her stranded there, though, after inducing a popup to first and a grounder to short.
In the top of the eighth, Providence’s Kailee O’Sullivan led off with a screaming shot to right-center, but a perfect relay throw from Reeves to shortstop to Mack Brow and another from Brow to third baseman Samantha Patrick got O’Sullivan out at third.
“Even though I didn’t start, I try to keep myself ready,” Reeves said. “I am always ready to go in and do what I can to make a difference on the team.
“That triple felt really good. I am normally not a power hitter, but I got a good pitch and I went for it. I really like to play defense and be on the field for that. Throwing that runner out really got everyone going.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Addy Fanter reached on an error and was bunted to second by Addy Rizzato. A grounder back to the mound by Walker moved Fanter to third and, with Samantha Patrick at the plate, a pitch got away and allowed Fanter to slide in with the winning run.
“Give JCA credit,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “They came through and made more plays than we did. They got the three-run homer with two outs, they scored the winning run with two outs. They made big plays in the field and at the plate. We stranded too many runners and when two teams are even like we are, whoever makes the fewest mistakes is going to win.
“It’s a shame for our girls. They have fought all year. Our five seniors [Keara Maloney, Johnson, Annika Hannigan, Genevieve Peterson and Kaylinn Kundrat] contributed a lot to this team to get us to 18 wins, and they will be missed.”
JCA scored first in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Wrigley Fanter, which scored Madison Patrick, who had walked and stolen second. Providence answered with a solo homer by freshman Angelina Cole in the top of the fourth before getting an RBI grounder by Bella Olszta in the top of the fifth. Olszta also had the big blow in the sixth with a two-run single after Hannigan had already driven in a run with a single.
JCA’s sixth-inning rally started with a walk to Brow and a single by Alina Schlageter. Two outs later, Walker launched her home run.
“Once again, we got contributions from everyone,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “When Wrigley went down, Camryn had to come in and catch for only the fourth time all season. In a tight game like this, for her to catch and not let any balls past her to give up extra bases was huge. She and Nina work really well together.
“As long as the team wins, no one cares who plays what position or who gets the hits to drive in the runs.”