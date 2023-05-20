Boys track and field: Joliet West’s Billy Bailey Jr. runs past the competition

MINOOKA – Wednesday didn’t start out how Billy Bailey Jr. wanted it to.
His 4x100-meter relay team from Joliet West had a mishap while exchanging the baton early in the race, and by the time Bailey got his chance to run, the deficit was too great even for him to make up.
But he didn’t let it get him down for long.
He couldn’t afford to. He still had three races to run.
Bailey began the individual portion of his day by winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.94, edging Crete-Monee’s Edward Clark III (10.99). His next race was the 400-meter dash, which he won with a time of 47.73, ahead of Lincoln-Way West’s Austin Roswell (48.25) and Yorkville’s Josh Pugh (48.57). The final race was the 200-meter dash and again, Bailey blew the competition away, this time clocking in at 21.43 to beat East Moline United’s Alassane Ba (21.64) and Minooka’s Cael Hiser (21.80).
“I set a PR [personal record] in the 400 today, but the 200 is my favorite race,” Bailey said. “That’s the one where I can get out fast and show what I can do. I was amped up for the 400 today. That’s a guts race, and there’s some dogs that run that race.
“I would have liked to help my teammates make it to state in the 4x1. I know we would have qualified, but we had the drop. It doesn’t matter if you have run the qualifying time before. You have to do it on this day. It was a little disappointing, but I am ready to get to state and try to come back with three state championships.”
The state finals are held at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Coincidentally, it’s also where Bailey will compete next year in college, although next weekend will be his first time competing there.
“When I took my official visit, I kind of jogged on the track,” Bailey said. “But I haven’t ran in competition there. I was injured last year and didn’t get a chance to go. I’m looking forward to it.”
Perhaps spurred by the injury from last season, Bailey put in a lot of work in the offseason and has now put himself in position to be high on the medal stand when it’s all said and done.
That’s something that doesn’t go unnoticed.
“Billy has a great support system with his parents, his family and friends,” West coach Joseph Tucker said. “That really fuels what he has done. He works hard and the other guys see that. He doesn’t talk a lot, but when he does, the other guys listen because they see the work he has put in and what he has accomplished. You need someone like that when you are building a program.
“It’s unfortunate about the 4x1 relay, but you have to take the bad with the good.”
Bailey knows that the road to a championship isn’t easy, but he’s looking forward to getting the chance.
“I just want to go down there and take it all in,” he said. “I will get together with some of my teammates and work out this week, smooth out some things that I need to still smooth out. I ran well today, but I feel like I have better races in me. I felt good out of the curve in the 200, but I cruised a little at the end. I still feel like I have some more left in the tank.
“I just want to go down there next week and leave everything on the track.”