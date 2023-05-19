The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, May 18: Wilmington rallies past Coal City in regional semifinal

At Coal City, the Wilmington Wildcats came from behind in the sixth inning by putting four runs on the board and taking the lead over Coal City to win 7-6 in Class 2A Coal City Regional baseball action Thursday.
Joe Pogliano led the Wilmington offense by going 2 for 3 with two homers and four RBIs. Cade McCubbin went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Lucas Rink went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Rink allowed six hits and four runs while striking out six through 4 1/3 innings.
Joliet West 6, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, the Tigers increased their winning streak to 10 games with a victory in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Owen Young went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Angelo Spoto had a run and an RBI, and Christian Chignoli hit a triple and scored twice.
Conner Hogan didn’t allow a hit, walked two and struck out five through seven innings.
Plainfield Central 8, Joliet Central 2: At Plainfield, Taylor Kujak went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Julian Silva went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Hector Corona went 1 for 2 with a single, and Caleb Coberty went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
Brogan Crotty struck out three and allowed two hits over three innings.
Lincoln-Way West 8, Andrew 4: At New Lenox, Conor Essenburg went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs to help the Warriors to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Anthony Massa went 1 for 2 with a homer and an RBI. Lucas Acevedo went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Reagan King struck out six through three innings.
Plainfield North 7, Oswego East 6: At Plainfield, Joe Giuliano homered to help the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Colin Doyle went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and John St. Clair went 1 for 3 with a double.
Kyle Demay pitched two innings, allowed one hit and no runs and struck out three.
Lemont 4, Providence 4 (9 inn.): At Providence, the Celtics and Lemont battled for nine innings with no winner during Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament action.
For the Celtics, Gavin Gomez and Nate O’Donnell each drove in a run. Gomez, Enzo Infelise and Jackson Smith collected two hits each.
AJ Vinci and Aidan Duggan combined to strike out eight.
For Lemont, Michael Graefen hit a double and drove in two runs.
Lexington 9, Dwight 6: At Lexington, the Trojans attempted a comeback but fell short in Class 1A Lexington Regional action.
Dawson Carr and Luke Gallet combined to drive in four runs, and Joey Starks drove in one.
Gallet struck out six through six innings of work on the mound.
Bolingbrook 4, Lockport 2: At Bolingbrook, the Porters lost the lead late in the game during SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Niko Mastoras went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Colton Benaitis collected two hits, and Giovani Zaragoza added one.
Softball
Lockport 5, Bolingbrook 3: At Bolingbrook, the Porters took an early lead with three runs in the first inning and maintained it throughout a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Addison Foster led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Sarah Viar also went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Brooke Keltner, Ava Swain, Peyton Kryza and Giuliana Giordano each drove in a run.
Ava Kaspar got the win off the bench, allowing three hits and no runs while striking out nine.
Lincoln-Way West 8, Andrew 7: At New Lenox, the Warriors scored five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and held on to win in SouthWest Suburban Conference play.
Key offensive players were Olivia Calderone, who went 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs; Jess Noga, who went 1 for 3 with a homer and one RBI; and Molly Marquardt, who drove in two runs.
Noga got the win, striking out six through seven innings.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Lockport, the hosts won 25-19, 25-15 in a SouthWest Suburban Conference match.
The Porters were led by Wade Welke with seven kills and two blocks, Evan Dziadkowiec with 24 assists and four kills and Kevin Rodriguez with eight digs.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Stagg 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors picked up another win to remain undefeated in the conference for the first time in school history with a 25-20, 25-17 victory.
Garrett Konopack had 25 assists, three blocks, two kills and two aces. Will Pluskota had four kills, Connor Jaral had six kills, Benen Flores had two kills, Anthony Igel had three digs, and Jack Ladd had three digs, one block and a kill.
Boys track
Class 3A Lockport Sectional: At Lockport, the hosts finished first with 61 points.
Cameron Valcich took second in the 3,200-meter run (9:54.6), and Nathan Powley took third (10:04.92). Graydon Czako finished in second place in the 110 hurdles (15.53 seconds), Dallas Gorski took third in shot put (13.95 meters), and Chase Creed took third in discus (47.25 meters). Dylan Bozen took third in the pole vault (4.17 meters), and Jaden Davis took fourth (4.02).
Girls track
IHSA State: At Charleston, multiple members from Seneca, Wilmington, Dwight and Peotone participated in the Class 1A preliminaries at the IHSA State Meet.
Seneca advanced to the finals in five events, led by the 4x800-meter relay team of Clara Bruno, Gracie Steffes, Ashley Alsvig and Evelyn O’Connor (9:50.77) and the 4x400 relay team of Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman, O’Connor and Anna Bruno (4:03.82), who are both seeded first heading into Saturday. Anna Bruno is seeded second in the long jump (5.37m), Teagan Johnson sits third in pole vault (3.06m), and O’Connor is fifth in the 800-meter run (2:19.64).
Caitlyn O’Boyle just missed the finals, finishing 10th in the 300-meter hurdles (48.23), while Johnson finished 14th in triple jump (10.21m), and Faith Baker took 16th in discus (31.91m) and 25th in shot put (9.59m). Gabi Maxwell took 18th in discus (30.42m) and 24th in shot put (9.62), Addison Stiegler took 22nd in pole vault (2.61m), Coleman took 23rd in the 100-meter run (13.06), and Lilly Pfeifer took 26th in the 100-meter hurdles (17.86).
For Wilmington, Chloe Proffitt took 27th in the 3,200-meter run (12:22.93).
For Dwight, Isabella Bunting finished in 16th place in the shot put (10.57m).
For Peotone, Celeste Richards finished in 18th place in the 1,600 (5:26.92).