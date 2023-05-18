Boys track and field: Plainfield South wins Minooka Sectional crown, Minooka takes 2nd

MINOOKA – Plainfield South had one goal entering Wednesday’s Class 3A Minooka Sectional: advance as many athletes to next weekend’s state meet in Charleston as possible.
The Cougars accomplished that and then some, as they will send 12 qualifiers to the state meet. Along the way, they amassed enough points (86 ) to win the sectional title, topping Minooka’s second-place total of 74. They were followed by East Moline United Township (60), Yorkville (55.5), Lincoln-Way East (50), Joliet West (43), Lincoln-Way West (35), Crete-Monee (34.5), Bradley-Bourbonnais (34), Moline (26), Lincoln-Way Central (21), Washington (11), Joliet Central (10), Pekin (9), Rock Island (7), and Plainfield Central (2).
Plainfield South won the Class 3A cross country championship in the fall, so it was no surprise that the Cougars dominated the distance events, winning the 4x800-meter relay (Joaquin DeAlba, Jack Wright, Tyler Anderson, and Camyn Viger) and finishing 1-2 in the 1,600-meter run (Viger and Ethan Reynoso) and the 3,200-meter run (Dylan Maloney and B.J. Sorg). South also advanced the 4x200-meter relay team (Alex Vilcek, Anthony Vilcek, Brian Stanton, and Stephen Sarfo), as well as pole vaulter Kyle Eppenstein.
“The goal was to advance as many people to state in as many events as we could,” South coach Jason Crowe said. “Our focus was getting kids to state. Winning the sectional title was a by-product of that, and the fact that there was such good competition here makes it that much better.
“We definitely showed our depth and balance today. Our distances are good, but we also got a sprint relay to state and a pole vaulter, so we scored in a lot of different events. We don’t have to go far to look for competition. The Southwest Prairie Conference prepares us very well for the postseason.”
Viger, who was one of the key cogs in the Cougars’ cross country title, helped lead the Cougars with his performances in the 4x800 relay and the 1,600.
“We wanted to make sure we qualified,” Viger said. “Ethan ran a great race in the 1,600, and everyone ran a good split in the 4x800. It will be a lot of fun to go to state with a bigger group. We didn’t have a real big group last year, so this year will be pretty exciting to have a lot of people there. We have more people to prepare with, and we will have more people cheering for us.
“We ran in meets in Oregon and Boston this year, and they were very physical. There was a lot of bumping and jockeying for position, so experience like that should help us when we get to state if the race turns physical.”
Joliet West’s Billy Bailey Jr. won three events, capturing the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. He was denied a chance at qualifying for a fourth event when the Tigers had a mishap on a baton exchange in the 4x100 relay.
“I was a little disappointed after the 4x1,” Bailey said. “I wanted to help those guys get to state, but the rest of the day I ran pretty well.”
West coach Joseph Tucker was happy with Bailey’s performance, as well as Marcellus Mines, who finished third and qualified for state in the 1,600, and the 4x800 relay team of Mines, Ethan Podmolik, Emmanuel Zamoras, and Julian Esquivel.
“Billy has put in a lot of hard work, and it has paid off for him,” Tucker said. “His confidence has really grown as the season has gone on, and Marcellus Mines and the 4x800 relay team did a great job today.”
Minooka’s Andrew Undesser won the pole vault and set a school record in the process, clearing 4.75 meters. Eppenstein was next at 4.61 meters.
Yorkville’s Josh Pugh finished second to Bailey in the 400 and anchored the Foxes’ winning 4x400 relay team.
“The 400 wasn’t my best performance,” Pugh said. “I ran faster in the relay. Whoever won today’s race will have a target on their back at state, so maybe someone else can win when we get down there. I know I have a better race in me, so I am looking forward to getting there and showing what I can do.”
The Foxes also had a double-qualifier in Dominic Vashkelis-Benson, who finished second in the shot put and first in the discus; Minooka’s Micah Hamilton finished second in the discus to advance. Also for Yorkville, Taelor Clements won the high jump, Owen Horeni was second in the 800, and the 4x400 relay team of Pugh, Horeni, Brycen Clemnts and Paul Emmert took first.
“We had a good day,” Yorkville coach Nolan McCue said. “Josh hadn’t lost a 400 all year, so maybe this will motivate him a little more next week. He certainly has all the tools.”