The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, May 16

At New Lenox, the hosts battled to win a girls soccer match in Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional action over Stagg, 5-0.
Nora Gaffney and Ava Peterson scored two goals a piece while Ava Casner added the final goal. Assists were tallied by Kylie Murphy, Peterson, Addie Gudaitis and Molly Gillis.
Kayla Adrieansen and Cora Franczyk split goaltending duties and were credited with the shutout in net.
Plainfield North 6, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, Tessa Fagerson scored twice to help the Tigers to a Class 3A Bolingbrook Regional win.
Sophie Carlos, Katelyn Haiser, Alex Tetteh and Claire Wilson each scored a goal. Assists were tallied by Maggie Hamilton, Gabriella Mattio and Haiser.
Coal City 2, Chicago University 1: At Manteno, the Coalers battled to pick up a Class 1A Manteno Sectional victory.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Blue Island Eisenhower 0: At Chicago, the Griffins dominated in a Class 3A Mother McAuley victory.
Lemont 8, Solorio Academy 0: At Lemont, the hosts battled to pick up a Class 2A Lemont Regional win.
Lockport 7, Plainfield Central 0: At Aurora, the Porters earned a Class 3A West Aurora Regional victory.
Minooka 12, East Peoria 0: At Moline, Minooka dominated and earned the shutout in Class 3A Moline Regional action.
Neuqua Valley 4, Plainfield South 1: At Aurora, the Cougars fell in Class 3A Metea Valley Regional action.
Herscher 7, Peotone 0: At Manteno, the Blue Devils fell in Class 1A Manteno Sectional action.
Nazareth Academy 3, Providence 2: At Darien, the Celtics battled but came up short in Class 2A Hinsdale South Regional play.
Wheaton Academy 6, Joliet Catholic 0: At Lemont, the Hilltoppers fell in a Class 2A Lemont Regional.
Andrew 8, Joliet Central 0: At Flossmoor, the Steelmen fell in a Class 3A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional game.
Baseball
Morris 6, Andrew 2: At Morris, Griffin Zweeres went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the hosts to a nonconference victory.
Jackson Wheeler hit two doubles and drove in a run. Nazim Baftiri, Cody Delfavero and Landon VanDyke each hit a double. VanDyke and Brett Bound each drove in a run.
Cody Delfavero struck out seven through seven innings on the mound.
Plainfield Central 9, Joliet Central 3: At Joliet, the Wildcats scored early and maintained the lead for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Sam Bathan went 1 for 1 with a single and two RBIs, Caleb Coberley scored twice and drove in a run and Joey Cuciano went 1 for 2 with a single and a run.
Ryan Perry got the win on the mound, pitching six innings and striking out seven.
Plainfield North 6, Oswego East 3: At Oswego, Colin Doyle went 3 for 4 at the plate with a run and an RBI to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Joe Giuliano went 2 for 3 with a run scored. John St. Clair was credited with the win on the mound going 5 1/3 innings while allowing seven hits and striking out five.
Joliet West 5, Plainfield South 0: At Joliet, Owen Young led the offense by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Jimmy Anderson had a triple, a run scored and a an RBI. Brandon Alzamora pitched six innings, striking out two and allowing just two hits.
Softball
Plainfield Central 17, Joliet Central 2 (3 inn.): At Joliet, the Wildcats got broke open the scoring with six runs in the second inning and eight runs in the third to win in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Lemont 15, T.F. South 0 (4 inn.): At Lansing, Sage Mardjetko pitched a perfect game and struck out 12 help Lemont pick up a South Suburban Conference victory.
Mardjetko went 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in two runs. Raegan Duncan went 3 for 4 with a homer, a triple, four RBIs and a run scored. Frankie Rita went 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Coal City 12, Wilmington 2 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Coalers broke the scoring open with eight runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and maintain it during a Class 2A Coal City Regional win.
Mackenzie Henline went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Abby Gagliardo went 1 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs. Sierra Anderson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Mia Ferrias drove in two.
Masyn Kumar struck out three through five innings on the mound.
Plainfield North 17, Romeoville 0 (4 inn.): At Romeoville, the Tigers put up five in the first inning and 12 in the fourth during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Brooke Brzeczek went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Giana Winge went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Aimee Wright drove in two and Natalia Lesnicki, Addison Conrad, Jessica Knight and Kirsten Sparlin had an RBI each.
Grace Smith struck out five through four innings.
Dwight 16, Kankakee 0 (3 inn.): At Dwight, Taylor Heath homered and the Trojans won in Class 1A Dwight Regional action.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Lincoln-Way West 2: At New Lenox, Reese Rourke homered and drove in a run but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Molly Finn went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Olivia Calderone went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At New Lenox, the hosts had many key contributors in a Southwest Suburban Conference win, 25-23, 25-18.
Garrett Konopack had 24 assists, Connor Studar had eight kills and five digs, Connor Jaral and Hunter Vedder combined to have 12 kills, Will Pluskota had three kills and Benen Flores had two kills.
Lockport 2, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, the Porters won both matches 25-18 during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Josh Bluhm led with six kills and four aces, Kevin Rodriguez had 10 digs and six assists and Evan Dziadkowiec had 16 assists.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the Griffins defeated the Knights in two in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 25-18, 25-19.