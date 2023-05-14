Auto racing: Alex Palou wins GMR Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – IndyCar racing’s rule book goes on for pages and pages. The most important rule in the sport, however, is unwritten: Don’t take out your teammate.
Sting Ray Robb broke that rule on Saturday, crashing into and taking out both Dale Coyne Racing teammate David Malukas and himself in the second lap of the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
Robb was checked at the track’s medical center and released, chagrined.
“That’s on me,” Robb said of violating racing’s first rule. “If any of the factors were different it probably would have been a different scenario, but we have both cars parked in the garage and the race is still going on. I’m super sorry to the team.”
The race, which went 83 and a half laps longer than Robb and Malukas could enjoy, was won by Alex Palou, his first win of the season and the fifth different winner in as many races this season.
“I could see (Robb) battling with (Romain) Grosjean there,” Malukas said matter-of-factly after returning his damaged Dallara to the pits, hiding whatever anger he felt. “Unfortunately, I was hit in the rear left tire.”
Robb and Grosjean, a former Coyne driver, were side-by-side on the back straightaway of the road course, with Malukas immediately ahead. Robb and Grosjean tried to outbreak each other at the end of the straight, and came up on Malukas arriving at the left-hand turn. Robb’s right front tire hit Malukas and spun him out. Robb’s right front was twisted sideways as he spun around, ending his race. Grosjean drove into the grass and kept going, eventually finishing 11th.
“I was already halfway through the corner,” Malukas said. “They were coming way too quick. Even if I wasn’t there, they would have gone flying. It’s really unfortunate for us.
“No bad feelings toward Sting Ray.”
Robb, a rookie in the series after a win and seven other top-three finishes in the Indy NXT series last year, might keep this in his head for a while.
“All the variables were just in the wrong order today,” Robb said. “It wasn’t the day we wanted and not the day the Dale Coyne Racing team deserves.
“Now we move on and focus on the next one.”
That happens to be the Indianapolis 500, for which practice begins Tuesday, qualifying occurs next weekend, and which will be conducted for the 107th time on May 28. Coyne’s Plainfield-based team has six top-10 finishes in the 500 since 2010, including a third by Ed Jones in 2017.
Around the Speedway
Palou passed Christian Lundgaard for the lead with 20 laps to go and beat runner-up Pato O’Ward by 16.8006 seconds. Lundgaard, the pole-sitter, finished fourth behind Alexander Rossi. “It was the first race that everything came perfectly, the strategy, the tires, the speed of the car, myself obviously,” Palou said of his first win at Indianapolis in 11 starts, counting both the road race and the 500. Palou jumped into first in the standings with 174 points to O’Ward’s 168. … In the Indy NXT race, Joliet’s Colin Kaminsky started 13th and finished 12th in the 35-lapper preceding the Grand Prix. Kaminsky stayed out of trouble in a race with little passing, and moved up a spot because Josh Pierson, who started seventh, fell back after a false start. … Jordan Missig of Joliet finished eighth in Saturday’s USF Pro 2000 race. He ran 19th of 20 on Friday.