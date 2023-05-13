The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, May 13

NEW LENOX — The Lincoln-Way West boys water polo team had never been to a sectional championship before Saturday’s final of the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional against District 210 rival Lincoln-Way East.
The Warriors (14-1-2) came up big and doubled up the Griffins 10-5 to win the first sectional championship in program history.
Lincoln-Way West will compete in the IHSA state finals next weekend at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, taking on York in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 10, Oswego 0: Despite 17 strikeouts from South Carolina-bound pitcher Sage Mardjetko, the offense took center stage for Lemont (23-1) in the nonconference win. Frankie Rita was 4 for 4 with a double and three runs, while Mardjetko was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ava Reed had a double and three RBIs, while Olivia Parent (2 RBIs) and Lauren Grames (RBI) each had two hits.
Providence Catholic 11, Bolingbrook 0: Grace Goliebowski (double, 2 RBIs), Keara Maloney (double, 2 RBIs), Angelina Cole (RBI) and Annika Hannigan (double, RBI) all had two hits to lead the Celtics (16-11) to the nonconference win. Kailee O’Sullivan and Cole combined on a three-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Beecher 8, Morris 3: Morris (21-10) led 3-0 after five innings, but couldn’t hang on. Ella Davis allowed just one earned run and went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Coal City 2: Jadyn Shaw and Makayla Henline each homered for Coal City (27-7) in the nonconference loss. Pitcher Masyn Kuder surrendered six hits and struck out four.
Lincoln-Way West 10-10, Plainfield South 7-0: In Game 1, Paige Seivert hit a walk-off three-run homer to lead the Warriors (18-10). Reese Rourke was 5 for 5 with three doubles, while Olivia Calderone was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Ava Murphy had a triple and drove in two. In Game 2, Jess Noga threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts in four innings and also was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Calderone went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Murphy was 2 for 2 and Rourke doubled.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Whitney Young 0: Mackenzie Bacha hit her first career high school home run for the Griffins, while Katie Stewart also homered.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Lake Park 4 (12 innings): Maddie Hickey homered twice to help power the Griffins to the nonconference win.
BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Providence Catholic 3: The Knights (20-10) scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth inning and held off a seventh-inning rally to pick up the nonconference win over the Celtics (25-6). Landon Mensik and Liam Arsich each had two hits for Central, while Brian DuVall allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings.
Lemont 8, Lockport 1: Brandon Johnson fired a two-hitter with four strikeouts to lead Lemont (22-6) to the nonconference win. Patrick Gardner (2 RBIs) and Joseph Pender (RBI) each had two hits to pace the offense.
Plainfield North 6, Huntley 3: Max Barriball threw five innings of three-hit ball to get the win for the Tigers (12-15), while Kash Koslowski got the save. Aiden Zelenski and Tyler Evans had two hits each to lead the offense.
Palatine 4, Lincoln-Way West 3: The Warriors (22-7) led 3-0 after five innings, but Palatine scored four in the bottom of the sixth for the win. Dominic Saso had a two-run single for West, while Conor Essenburg homered.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook Warrior Invite: Joliet Catholic Academy swept through the tournament unbeaten to capture the title, beating Glenbard South in the title match. Earlier in the day Saturday, the Hilltoppers defeated Highland Park and Plainfield East.
GIRLS BADMINTON
IHSA State Finals: Lockport’s Victoria Dinh beat Glenbrook South’s Allison Endres in the fifth round of the consolation bracket, 21-11, 19-21, 21-10 before falling to Vernon Hills’ Neha Kulkami 21-10, 21-15 in the quarterfinals.