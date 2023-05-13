The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, May 12, 2023

Cara Planeta found the back of the net with 16:43 remaining in regulation to lift the Coal City girls soccer team to a 3-2 win over Bishop McNamara to win the Class 1A Manteno Regional title.
The win marks the first regional crown for Coal City (11-7-2) since 2014. The Coalers will face top-seeded Chicago University in a sectional semifinal at Manteno on Monday.
Baseball
Morris 11, Herscher 1 (6 inn.): At Herscher, junior Cody Delfavero had a great day for Morris in the nonconference tilt.
Delfavero had three hits including a home run and drove in four runs for Morris (23-4). Sophomore Jack Wheeler had two hits and drove in two runs for Morris.
Softball
Seneca 1, Dakota 0: At Rockridge, Sam Vandevelde singled home Alyssa Zellers in the bottom of the first for the only run of the game. That was all Tessa Krull would need, as the Irish won at the Rockridge Spring Classic. Krull went the distance, striking out eight to lead Seneca (22-6).
Girls soccer
Herscher 9, Wilmington 1: At Class 1A Herscher Regional, the sixth-seeded Wildcats fell to the top-seeded Bobcats in the regional championship. Senior Alexa Clark scored for Wilmington (10-9-1).
Peotone 7, Chicago Christian 0: At Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional in Palos Heights, the Blue Devils captured their second straight regional crown with the shutout victory.
Peotone (10-6-1) will face top-seeded Herscher at the Manteno Sectional on Monday.
Yorkville 4, Romeoville 1: At Class 3A Metea Valley Regional, the Spartans closed out their season at 4-14 with the loss to Yorkville.
Boys track and field
Chicago Catholic League Meet: At Chicago, Providence Catholic raced to a seventh-place finish at the CCL Conference Meet. Mason Straight was the top finisher for the Celtics as he took third in the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way East 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 8: At Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the top-seeded Griffins advanced to the sectional final with the win over the Vikings.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way East 12, Bremen 8: At Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the Griffins advanced to the sectional final with the win. East improved to 23-8.
Sandburg 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7: At Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the host Knights saw their season come to an end in the sectional semifinals to the Eagles.
Girls badminton
IHSA State Meet: At DeKalb, Victoria Dinh of Lockport won three matches in the consolation bracket. She defeated Giana Xiao of Naperville Central 21-13, 21-10, Anna Jeludeva of Maine South 21-9, 21-10, and Wanhan Sun of Neuqua Valley 21-18, 20-22, 21-17. She will compete tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.
Maya Estrada of Romeoville made it to the fourth round of the consolation bracket, but fell to Allison Endres of Glenbrook North, 14-21, 23-21, 11-21.
Maggie Schwerha of Lincoln-Way West fell in the second round of the consolation bracket.
In the doubles bracket, Isabella Yap and Maitri Patel won their first match and fell in the second round of consolation play. Abi Burton and Hillary McGivern of Lincoln-Way Central fell in consolation play, as did Ashleigh Andruch and Catherine Holdman of Lockport and Analiese Gudeman and Audrey Rodriguez of Joliet Central.