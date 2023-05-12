The Herald-News Sports roundup for Thursday, May 11, 2023

Seneca girls track and field will send 14 individual qualifiers and four relays to next weekend’s state meet at Eastern Illinois University after winning the Class 1A Seneca Sectional on Thursday.
The Fighting Irish posted 170.5 points, well ahead of second-place Newark (96). The sectional title is the 11th straight for Seneca.
Faith Baker and Gabi Maxwell both earned spots in the shot put and discus. Teagan Johnson did so in the pole vault and triple jump and Anna Bruno will race in three events next weekend as will Caitlyn O’Boyle. Lila Coleman, Lily Pfeifer and Evelyn O’Connor also earned spots downstate.
Chloe Proffitt qualified in the 3,200 for Wilmington and Celeste Richards did so in the 1,600 for Peotone.
Class 3A Moline Sectional: At Moline, Plainfield South’s Jahnel Bowman earned three spots in next weekend’s girls state track and field meet as she helped the Cougars finish second at sectionals.
Bowman was second in the triple jump to Plainfield East’s Elissa Perkins. Bowman won the 200 and 400 as well. Teammate Nakiyah Roberston was third in the shot put but made the standard to earn a spot at state. Dana Surwillo qualified for state by winning the pole vault for South.
Plainfield East’s Jocelyn Trotter and Ava Mabry Spencer also qualified individually. East will take the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to state as well. Janellisa Oceoura won the 800 for Joliet West. Morgan Pork will race at state in the 200 and on three Tigers relays. Minooka qualified two relays and Gabriella McCollum in the 3,200.
Class 1A El Paso Sectional: At El Paso, Dwight sophomore Isabella Bunting qualified for the Class 1A state meet next weekend by winning the shot put with a a throw of 35-4.5 meters.
Baseball
Providence Catholic 4, Mt. Carmel 2: At New Lenox, Nate O’Donnell and Aidan Duggan combined to strike out 10 for the Celtics in the Chicago Catholic Blue Contest. PC (25-5, 14-3) stayed atop the league standings and got multi-hit games from Cooper Eggert and Enzo Infelise. With a loss by rival St. Laurence, the Celtics won the CCL Blue outright.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3 (9 inn.): At New Lenox, senior Dominic Saso doubled home Kaleb Wilkey with the game-winning run in a classic between two teams battling for the top spot in the SWSC Red. With the win the Warriors clinched the conference title outright. Reagan King of West and Mensik of Central battled pitch-for-pitch. King struck out eight in seven innings for West (22-6, 9-2). Mensik was just as good allowing six hits and striking out eight for LWC (19-10, 6-6).
Minooka 11, Yorkville 4: At Yorkville, Carter Lennington and Brayden Zillis both went deep for the Indians in the SPC contest. Zillis also did his work on the mound for Minooka (16-13-1, 4-8). he went five striking out three for the Indians.
Plainfield Central 8, Romeoville 2: at Romeoville, Phillip Carlton homered and drove in two for Central. Taylor Kujak and Sam Bathan also drove in two runs as the Wildcats (25-6, 11-1 in the SPC) earned their ninth straight win. Braden Lee and Nolan Holgado had RBIs for the Spartans (13-17, 6-6).
Plainfield South 17, Plainfield East 15: At Plainfield, Evan Carey singled to center in the top of the seventh to lift the Cougars outlasted the Bengals in an SPC slugfest. Carson Blake and Pablo Herrera each knocked in three runs for South (10-14-2, 6-7). Jacob Rosenquist had three hits and five RBIs for East (6-22, 2-10).
Lincoln-Way East 12, Sandburg 2 (5 inn.): At Frankfort, Aiden Knipper and Tyler Bell went deep for the Griffins in the SWSC contest. Zach Kwasny and John Connors drove in a pair for East (24-6, 10-1).
West Aurora 4, Plainfield North 1: At Plainfield, Joey Guiliano, Kyle Demay and Jack Fagerson combined to strikeout 12 for North (11-14, 5-8 in the SPC). Aiden Zelenski homered for the Tigers.
Seneca 5, Fieldcrest 1: At Seneca, Zach Sulzberger drove in three runs for the Irish in the nonconference. Calvin Maierhofer allowed just three hits and struck out five for Seneca (17-8).
Wilmington 9, Peotone 3: At Peotone, after falling behind by three runs, the Wildcats exploded for nine unanswered in Illinois Central Eight win. Ryan Kettman tripled twice and doubled to lead Wilmington (15-9, 8-6). Lucas Rink battled through six innings striking out eight for the Wildcats. Noah Cuthbertsen, Collin Emsweller, and Mark Jones and RBIs for Peotone (3-19, 1-13).
Reed-Custer 5, Streator 4 (8 inn.): At Braidwood, Brady Tyree scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth to win it for RC Joe Stellano threw six strong innings for RC (20-7, 10-3 in the ICE). Joe Bembenek, Cole Goodwin and Cameron Smith had RBIs for the Comets.
Softball
Romeoville 17, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): at Joliet, at the plate, Lillian Roberts doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Spartans in the Southwest Prairie Conference game. In the circle, Roberts struck out seven. Delaney Giacomo had three hits and drove in three runs and Rylee Teel added a two-run double for Romeoville (5-16, 3-10).
Coal City 2, Morris 1: At Morris, freshman Masyn Kuder continued her strong spring with a solid performance against host Morris. Kuder allowed just two hits, one run, and struck out seven in the nonconference contest. Makayla Henline had two hits for the Lady Coalers (27-6). Ella Davis was equally as stingy allowing just three hits while striking out four. She had an RBI double for Morris (21-9).
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Andrew 1: At New Lenox, junior Lucy Cameron took the first pitch she saw, in the last of the sixth inning, over the center field wall for a three-run home run as the Knights stayed unbeaten in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Sophomore Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out 14 and allowed three hits for LWC (21-4, 12-0).
Joliet West 6, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, Brooke Schwall was too much for Plainfield East in the Tigers SPC win. Schwall doubled twice and homered driving in three for West (11-12, 6-4). Madison Jadron drove in a run and struck out nine for the Tigers. Avery Welsh struck out 13 for East (11-12, 6-8).
Grant Park 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 7: At Gardner, the Panthers rallied for four runs in the bottom of sixth but could get no closer. Nina Siano had two hits and an RBI for GSW (7-16, 6-11 in the River Valley Conference).
Lincoln-Way East 13, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, Madeline Hickey faced just two over the minimum in her no-hitter. Hickey struck out 11. Katie Stewart has dominant at the plate again with two more home runs and four more driven in. East (21-4, 10-1 in the SWSC) won its eighth in a row.
Lincoln-Way West 22, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): At Palos Hills, the Warriors put up a season-high in runs and hits in the SWSC rout. Oliva Calderone drove in six runs for West (16-10, 6-5). She collected three hits and scored three times. Peyton Cusack drove in three, Molly Finn two for the Warriors.
Plainfield North 2, Minooka 1: At Plainfield, Megan Bouska’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh completed a two-run come from behind victory for the Tigers. Bouska struck out three in a complete game effort in the circle for North (14-12, 7-6 in the SPC). Anna McClimon had two hits and an RBI for Minooka (16-14, 8-4).
Plainfield South 8, Plainfield Central 7: At Plainfield, Hailie Boardman drilled a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence walking off a win for the Cougars in the SPC. Katie Nichols doubled and drove in three for South (12-16, 7-6). Tricia Hogrefe had three hits including a home run and drove in four runs for Central (7-17, 5-7).
Munster (IN) 11, Providence Catholic 0 (6 inn.): At Munster, the Celtics dropped a nonconference contest to the Mustangs. Grace Golebiowski had two hits for PC (15-11).
Wilmington 7, Peotone 5: At Peotone, the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take the Illinois Central Eight contest. Olvia Hansen’s double knocked in two to put Wilmington (10-13, 5-8) ahead. Molly Southall homered and drove in a pair for the Wildcats. Ashley Veltman drove in two and Sophia Klawitter struck out nine for the Blue Devils (10-13, 3-11).
Lockport 9, Sandburg 2: At Orland Park, Brooke Keltner and Morgan Spodarek homered and drove in two apiece for the Porters in the SWSC contest. Sarah Viar and Alyssa Schaffer also drove in two and Kelcie McGraw struck out 13 for Lockport (22-6, 8-4).
Boys Track and Field
South Suburban Blue Conference Meet: At Lemont, as the host, Lemont ran second to Thornton-Fractional South scoring 244.5 points. Noah Taylor won the 100 and finished second in the 200. Quentin Peterson won the 300 hurdles and took second in the 110 high hurdles. Jacon Katauskas won the shot put for Lemont.
Girls Soccer
Plainfield North 2, Oswego East 1: At Oswego, the Tigers clinched the SPC title and finished unbeaten in league play. Caitlyn Haiser and Sophie Carlos scored for North (19-1-2, 11-0).
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 13, Bremen (Coop) 4: At Lincoln-Way Central sectional, in New Lenox, the second-seeded Warriors moved into the sectional final with the win. West improved to 24-4-1.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Andrew 9: At Lincoln-Way Central sectional in New Lenox, the host Knights upset third seeded Andrew and will play in Fridays sectional final against Lincoln-Way West.
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Andrew 0: At Lockport, on senior night the Porters prevailed, 25-20, 25-21 in the SWSC contest. Senior Azzy King had nine kills three digs, an ace, a block and an assist to lead Lockport (23-8, 3-3).
Lincoln-Way West 2, Bolingbrook 0: At New Lenox, Connor Strader had 11 kills to lead the Warriors. Garrett Konopack dished out 15 assists and Noah Konopack had three aces to lead the Warriors to a 25-10, 25-13 win over the Raiders. West improved to 24-9 overall, 6-0 in the SWSC.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Stagg 0: At Frankfort, Brenden Reutter had 25 assists to lead the Griffins to a 25-14, 25-17 win over the Chargers on senior night. Joey Glennon added seven kills and Aiden Olsen 10 digs for East (28-5).