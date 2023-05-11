The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, May 10

On Wednesday at the Class 2A Hillcrest Sectional girls track meet, Joliet Catholic took fourth place with 65 points, Providence took seventh with 60 and Tinley Park won the team championship with 128.
For Joliet Catholic, Symone Holman took first with a personal-best time and advanced to the state meet with a win in the 100-meter dash (12.56 seconds) and a second-place finish in the 200 (25.96). Holman also won the long jump (5.26 meters). Ella Heinen took first in the 800 (2:31.09) and Claire Blotnik won the 1,600 (5:44.18). Heinen, Sophia Mihelich, Erin Nash and Blotnik finished on top in the 4x800 relay (10:44.46).
For Providence, Natalie Papes took first and advanced to state in the pole vault (2.74 meters), and Olivia Fitzgibbon won the triple jump (10.50).
Class 2A Kankakee Sectional: At Kankakee, Morris finished in eighth with 24 points, Coal City finished in 13th with three and the hosts won with 140 in a 14-team meet.
For Morris, Joy Dudley took third in the 1,600 (5:26.85) and second in the 3,200 (11:22.80).
BOYS TRACK
Southwest Prairie Conference Meet: At Aurora, Plainfield North and Plainfield South tied for first with 64 points each, Minooka was third with 56, Joliet West took sixth with 41.33, Plainfield East was seventh with 37.5, Joliet Central took eighth with 34, Romeoville was ninth with 28 and Plainfield Central finished last in a 12-team meet hosted by West Aurora.
For Plainfield South, the 4x800 meter relay of Jack Wright, Tyler Anderson, Ethan Reynoso and Camyn Viger took first (7:53.05). For Plainfield North, Nik Cardillo won the triple jump (13.55 meters).
BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way West 6, Shepard 0: At Shepard, Cole Crafton homered to lead the Warriors to a nonconference win.
Josh Howard went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Cam Buckley, Dominic Saso, Anthony Massa and Ben Shea each drove in a run.
Danny Heise struck out seven and allowed four hits and no runs over seven innings.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Minooka 3 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, the Knights racked up 18 hits over five innings with six players collecting multiple hits to win in nonconference action.
Lexington 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 5: At Gardner, the Panthers came up short in nonconference action.
Dane Halpin went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Gabe McHughi was scored a run and had an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 10, Lincoln-Way West 0 (5 inn.): At Lemont, Sage Mardjetko threw a no-hitter and struck out 10, and contributed offensively with a homer in nonconference action.
Lemont blew the game open with six runs in the second inning. Key hitters were Frankie Rita, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, two doubles and two runs scored. Avaree Taylor had three RBIs and a run scored, and Maya Hollendoner went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Natalie Pacyga drove in a run.
Joliet West 6, Romeoville 2: At Romeoville, Brooke Schwall hit a three-run homer in the first inning to open the scoring, and the Tigers maintained the lead to pick up a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Avery Houlihan had a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Madison Jadron went 2 for 3.
Jadron struck out 11 and allowed six hits over seven innings.
Peotone 12, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 inn.): At Crete, Mackenzie Strough went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Blue Devils to a nonconference win.
Ashley Veltman went 2 for 2 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored, Mady Kibelkis drove in three, and Ava Cosmos drove in two with a double.
Veltman struck out 12 and allowed four hits and one run over five innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 5, Reed-Custer 4 (2 OT): At Herscher, after the game was tied at 3 at the end of regulation, the Wildcats scored twice in the second overtime to win in Class 1A Herscher Regional action.
Alexa Clark and Ella Banas each scored twice, and Alaina Clark was credited with the game-winner.
Milli Williams made four saves.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport 2, Hinsdale Central 1: At Hinsdale, the Porters rallied from down a set in nonconference action to win 20-25, 25-16, 25-18.
Josh Bluhm had 14 kills, Wade Welke had 11 kills and seven digs, Evan Dziadkowiec had 38 assists and Oskar Skurski had two blocks and four kills.
Marist 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At Marist, the Hilltoppers fell in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.
BOYS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way East 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: At New Lenox, the Griffins battled to win in Lincoln-Way Central Sectional play.