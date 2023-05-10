The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, May 9

At Streator, the game was tied 4-4 in the ninth inning when Grace Cavanaugh singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run and taking the lead for Reed-Custer in an Illinois Central Eight Conference softball win over Streator in nine innings, 6-4.
Cavanaugh went 2 for 4 at the plate and drove in three runs. Mya Beard went 3 for 5 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored. Addison Brown struck out 10 through nine innings.
Wilmington 2, Peotone 1 (8 inn.): At Wilmington, the game was tied 1-all when Giana Stahulak singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run and leading the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
The hosts were down by one going into the bottom of the seventh when they scored one run to send the game to extra innings. Taylor Stefancic, Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Molly Southall, Raena DelAngel and Alyssa Johnson each collected hits.
Olivia Hansen got the win, striking out 11 and allowing nine hits over eight innings of work.
Lockport 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At Lockport, Kelcie McGraw dominated on the mound, striking out 16 while allowing five hits and one run to help the Porters to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Sarah Viar led on the offensive side, going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Kylie Ryan and Yesenia Zavala had an RBI each.
Lemont 16, Bremen 1 (4 inn.): At Lemont, Lauren Grames led the offense, going 2 for 2 at the plate with a homer, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored during a South Suburban Conference win.
Olivia Parent went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, and Natalie Pacyga went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Maya Hollendoner drove in two runs, and Addison McGrath, Nicole Pontrelli, Emma Lagan and Rhea Mardjetko had an RBI apiece.
Mardjetko struck out six and allowed two hits through four innings pitched.
Seneca 8, Dwight 0: At Seneca, Tessa Krull struck out 10 and allowed zero runs through seven innings to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Alyssa Zellers went 2 for 2 with five singles and three runs scored, Callee Bauer went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, and Neely Hougas went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.
Coal City 13, Lisle 1 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Coalers put up four runs in the first inning and five in the second of an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Kerigan Copes led the offense by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Jadyn Shaw went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Makayla Henline went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Masyn Kuder got the win, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Lincoln-Way East 13, Joliet West 3: At New Lenox, Brianna Haggerty hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to lead the Griffins to the victory.
Maddie Raske and Aubrey O’Neil both went 2 for 3 with an RBI apiece, and Maddy Hickey and Katie Stew combined to drive in four runs.
Providence 4, Lincoln-Way West 2: At Providence, the Warriors battled but fell short as Providence picked up the win on senior day.
Reese Rourke and Reese Cusack combined for zero earned runs in six innings pitched.
Grant Park 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 2 (5 inn.): At Grant Park, the Panthers fell early and couldn’t come back in River Valley Conference action.
Baseball
Plainfield Central 1, Romeoville 0: At Plainfield, an early run scored in the second inning was enough to give the Tigers a lead that was maintained throughout during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
J.T. Augustyniak led the offense, going 3 for 3 at the plate with three singles. Gavin Garnica went 2 for 3 with the lone run scored. Sam Bathan drove him in.
Ryan Perry got the win on the mound, pitching seven innings, allowing just two hits and zero runs while striking out six.
Seneca 4, Dwight 3: At Seneca, the hosts were down by three going into the sixth but broke the scoring open and took the lead with four runs in the inning to win in Tri-County Conference action.
Casey Clennon went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Zach Sulzberger drove in a run and had a hit, and Calvin Maierhofer added a hit.
Clennon came off the bench and got the win on the mound, striking out two through two innings.
Reed-Custer 4, Streator 1: At Streator, the Comets put two on the board in the fourth inning and maintained the lead during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Top hitters were Jake McPherson and Connor Esparza, who each contributed a double. Joe Bembenek went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Cameron Smith and Joe Stellano had an RBI apiece.
McPherson struck out eight and allowed three hits through seven innings pitched.
Mt. Carmel 5, Providence Catholic 2: At Chicago, the Celtics battled but came up short in Chicago Catholic League Conference play.
Enzo Infelise and Sammy Atkinson each went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Atkinson and Nate O’Donnell had a run each.
Wilmington 10, Peotone 3: At Wilmington, Lucas Rink went 3 for 4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Ryan Kettman went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Joe Pogliano went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Kyle Farrell struck out seven, allowed one hit and one run through five innings on the mound.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Crete-Monee 0: At New Lenox, Tyler Bell had three RBIs and a triple for the Griffins during a nonconference win.
Trevor Fishman drove in two runs. Matt Hudik collected two hits, and Connor Jendraszak threw a complete game shutout with six strikeouts.
Coal City 7, Lisle 6: At Coal City, the Coalers won in Illinois Central Eight Conference action, moving to 17-8, 12-2 in the conference.
West Aurora 5, Plainfield North 1: At Aurora, the Tigers fell short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 7, Sandburg 0: At New Lenox, Addie Gudaitis scored twice to lead the Warriors to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Kylie Murphy, Morgan Sallese, Abby Hermanson, Quinn Beebee and Madison Plesek had a goal apiece. Ava Peterson had three assists.
Kayla Adrieansen and Cora Franczyk earned the shutout in net.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Sandburg 0: At Sandburg, the Porters improved to 21-8 with a SouthWest Suburban Conference win in two, 25-18, 25-21.
Evan Dziadkowiec had 23 assists and 10 digs, Nate Nacino had nine kills, and Josh Bluhm had two aces.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Andrew 0: At Andrew, the Warriors picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference win, 25-12, 25-17.
Garrett Konopack had 23 assists and two kills, Andrew Flores had 10 digs, Connor Studer had nine kills, Connor Jaral had five kills, Hunter Vedder had five kills, and Colin Dargan had three kills.
Stagg 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At Stagg, the Knights battled but fell in SouthWest Suburban Conference action, 25-20, 22-25, 24-26.
Notable players on the night included Jack McCarty with 14 digs and Jaden Didrikson with 13 kills.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Andrew 5: At New Lenox, the hosts battled and picked up a Lincoln-Way Central Sectional victory.
Naperville Central 17, Lockport 0: At Aurora, the Porters fell in Metea Valley Sectional action.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way West 6, Plainfield South 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors swept at singles and doubles to earn a nonconference victory.