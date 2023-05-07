The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, May 6

MUNDELEIN — Defending Class 2A state baseball champion Joliet Catholic Academy got another big win Saturday morning, defeating East Suburban Catholic Conference rival Carmel, 10-0.
Jake Gimbel threw all five innings for the shutout on the mound for the Hilltoppers (18-6-1, 8-2). Gimbel fired a four-hitter, walking two and striking out three. He got offensive help from Tommy Kemp with three hits, while Graham Roesel two RBIs) and Brett Hulbert had two hits each. Zach Pomatto and Lucas Simulick each had two RBIs.
Plainfield Central 12, Stagg 7: The Wildcats (22-6) trailed 6-2 entering the sixth inning, but scored five in the sixth and five more in the seventh to pull away for the nonconference win. Central got two hits from Caleb Coberly (double, RBI), Sam Betham (double, RBI), Hector Corona (two RBIs), and Gavin Garnier (double, RBI).
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Normal West 2: Jack Novak had a double among three hits to help power the Knights (10-9) to the nonconference win. Braden Meyer had two hits and an RBI, while Charlie Cismoski doubled.
Normal U-High 12, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Collin Mowry had the lone hit for the Knights in a nonconference loss.
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Reed-Custer 2: The Comets scored twice in the top of the first, but the lead was short-lived as St. Joe-Ogden scored three in the bottom half and increased the lead from there. Cameron Smith went 2 for 2 with an RBI to lead the Reed-Custer offense.
Tri-Valley 3, Reed-Custer 0: Joe Stellano had the lone hit for the Comets in the nonconference loss.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 3, Beecher 0: Sage Mardjetko added another milestone to illustrious career, topping 750 career strikeouts. The South Carolina-bound senior fanned 15 in a three-hitter to move her career total to 759 for the defending Class 3A state champions. She also helped herself at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Nicole Pontrelli and Raegan Duncan also drove in a run for Lemont.
Lockport 15, Naperville Central 5: Morgan Spodarek had three hits for Lockport (20-5) in the nonconference win, while Peyton Kryza and Emma Fitzgerald each had three RBIs as Ava Kaspar got the win in the circle.
Lockport 4, Antioch 3: Giuliana Giordano slugged a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Porters the walk-off win. It was one of two hits on the day for Giordano. Kelcie McGraw got the win in the circle, allowing six hits and striking out 10.
Lincoln-Way East 8, Providence Catholic 5: Averi Vander Woude was 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Griffins (19-4), while winning pitcher Maddie Hickey had three RBIs. Angelina Cole, Sophia Thormeyer and Abbey Johnson all had two hits for Providence (13-9).
Wilmington 15, Rich South 3: Kaitlyn O’Donnell had two hits and four RBIs for the Wildcats in the nonconference win, while Olivia Hansen had two doubles and two RBIs. Molly Southall (triple) and Lexi Strohm also had two hits each.
TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: The Seneca girls team (171 team points) scored a convincing victory.
Evelyn O’Connor (5:20.95 in the 1,600), Ashley Alsvig (12:14.74 in the 3,200), Caitlyn O’Boyle (49.51 in the 300 hurdles), the 4x100 relay team of O’Boyle, Teagan Johnnson, Lila Coleman and Anna Bruno (51.15), 4x200 team of O’Boyle, Clara Bruno, Anna Bruno and Coleman (1:46.71), the 4x400 team of Clara Bruno, Coleman, O’Connor and Anna Bruno (4:07.81), the 4x800 team of Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Gracie Steffes and Riley Sanburg (10:20.60), Faith Baker (9.52 meters in the shot put), Gabi Maxwell (30.73 in the discus), Johnson (5.40 in the pole vault, 9.99 in the triple jump) and Anna Bruno (5.40 in the long jump) scored event triumphs.