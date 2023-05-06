The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, May 5

Mitch Voltz hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Providence baseball team to a 7-5 victory over Montini in a Chicago Catholic League Conference game in Lombard.
Nolan Galla went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Enzo Infelise went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Nate O’Donnell and Cooper Eggert each had an RBI.
O’Donnell got the win on the mound, striking out five through four innings pitched.
Morris 12, Oswego 6: At Morris, Brett Bounds went 3 for 3 with a double, one run scored and five RBIs during a nonconference win.
Cody Delfavero went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, AJ Zweeres went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Bounds pitched five innings and struck out 10.
Softball
Lincoln-Way West 9, Plainfield Central 5: At New Lenox, the Warriors blew the scoring open with eight runs in the first inning during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Molly Marquardt went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Riley George went 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and Reese Rourke went 1 for 1 with a homer, an RBI and a run scored.
Jess Noga and Reese Cusack combined for eight strikeouts in the circle.
Boys track
Conant Invite: At Conant, Minooka finished in first place with 156 points during a 12-team meet.
Darvell Smith took first in the A fight 110-meter hurdles (15.37) and David Woloszczuk-Mrugala took first in the B 110 hurdles (15.75). Samuel Drey, Donovan Anderson, Cael Wiser and Smith won the 4x100-meter relay (43.04).
Hinsdale Central Invite: At Hinsdale, Lincoln-Way West took fourth with 72 points and Lincoln-Way Central finished last with two points in a 10 team meet.
For the Warriors, Drew Munch took first in long jump (6.51m) and Austin Rowswell took second in the 100-meter dash (11.39). Rowswell, Nick Evans, Tyler Gadson and Drew Munch finished second in the 4x100 relay (42.87). Gadson also took third in high jump (1.70m).
Bill Jackson Invite: At Lockport, the hosts took second place with 164 points, Plainfield North finished seventh with 92, Plainfield South finished eighth with 85.5.
For the Porters, Graydon Czako took second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.63) and Jalen Falcon took second in long jump (6.55 meters). For the Tigers, Oliver Burns took second in the 3200-meter run (9:42.81).
Oswego East Invite: At Oswego, the hosts took first place with 222 points, Lemont took third with 111 points and Joliet Central took fourth with 39 points in a six-team meet.
For the Wolves, Hunter Brown won the 200-meter dash, Alexander Das won the 800, Parker Nold won the 1,600 and the 3,200. Tyler Bibbs, Hunter Brown, Tyler Stamatis and Christian Harris won the 4x100-meter relay (43.6) and Phillip Dart, Jacob Lanzara, Brandon Gerrans and Jack Schultz won the 4x800-meter relay (8:20.44). Jalen Lewis won the high jump (1.9 meters) and Titan Cornelius won the pole vault (3.80 meters).
For Lemont, Noah Taylor took first in the 100 (11.36) and Quinton Peterson won the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Interstate 8 Invite: At Sycamore, Morris took fourth with 65 points and Kaneland took first with 122 points.
Joy Dudley took second in the 1,600-meter run (4:59.18) and first in the 3,200 (11:56.44) and Katie Eisenbeis, Danica Martin, Makensi Martin and Ava Conley won the 4x400-meter relay (4:24.62) for Morris.