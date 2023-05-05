The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, May 4

Lincoln-Way East baseball improved to 20-6, posting five straight 20-win seasons for the first time in program history, with a 7-2 SouthWest Suburban Conference win over host Bolingbrook on Thursday.
John Connors and Aiden Knipper both homered, and Trevor Fishman struck out nine through 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Reed-Custer 2, Manteno 1: At Braidwood, the host Comets scored early and fought to maintain the lead during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over Manteno.
Colin Esparza had a double and the only two RBIs for R-C. Connor Esparza went 2 for 3, and Jack McPherson, Joe Stellano and Brady Tyree each added a hit.
Joe Bembenek struck out four through seven innings of work.
Providence 5, Marmion 4: At Aurora, the Celtics came from behind with late runs to pull out a Chicago Catholic League Conference victory.
Nolan Galla led the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jackson Smith went 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Enzo Infelise, Gavin Gomez and Eddie Olszta each drove in one run.
Edward Konow got the win, striking out three through three innings.
Lockport 9, Sandburg 5 (8 inn.): At Orland Park, the game was tied at 3 when the Porters blew the scoring open with six runs in the top of the eighth inning to win in SWSC play.
Ryan Groberski went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs, and Caden Miller went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Anthony Martinez went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Lincoln-Way West 8, Stagg 7: At Palos Heights, the Warriors built a four-run lead in the sixth inning and then held off the hosts to win in SWSC play.
Cam Buckley led on offense, going 3 for 3. Buckley and Kaleb Wilkey each managed two hits.
Colton Kachinsky went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Illinois Lutheran 1: At Gardner, the hosts got the early lead and maintained it during a River Valley Conference victory.
Cale Halpin went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Halpin also got the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings and striking out four. Gabe McHugh went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Ethan Maxard drove in three runs.
Plainfield Central 14, Plainfield South 13: At Plainfield, Phillip Carlton went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Colin Bailye was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, three runs scored and an RBI. Gavin Garcia also homered.
Seneca 15, Roanoke-Benson 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, Zack Sulzberger went 3 for 3 with a run scored and drove in four runs to lead the hosts to a Tri-County Conference win.
Nate Othon went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Paxton Giertz went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Giertz struck out nine and allowed on hit through four innings.
Minooka 4, Plainfield North 3 (8 inn.): At Minooka, Colin Doyle went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, but the Tigers fell in SPC action.
Joe Giuliano struck out seven through four innings.
Henry 13, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): At Dwight, the hosts fell behind early and couldn’t come back in Tri-County Conference action.
Beecher 8, Peotone 2: At Peotone, the hosts let up eight in the third and couldn’t come back during nonconference action.
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 6, Lockport 2: At Lockport, Katie Stewart went 1 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Griffins to an SWSC win.
Amanda Martineck drove in two runs, and Madeline Hickey drove in one.
Hickey struck out eight through seven innings.
Seneca 15, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, Sam Vandevelde blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to blow the scoring open and lead the hosts to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Vandevelde drove in four runs and was 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles. Alyssa Zellers went 3 for 4 and scored three times, and Lexie Buis drove in two.
Tessa Krull struck out six through two innings.
Coal City 18, Plano 0 (4 inn.): At Coal City, Jadyn Shaw went 4 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and run scored to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kerigan Copes went 1 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. Abby Gagliardo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Sierra Anderson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Makayla Hemline went 3 for 5 with three runs scored. Bri Combes drove in two runs.
Minooka 15, Romeoville 0 (4 inn.): At Minooka, the hosts took an early lead with three runs in the first inning and secured it by putting 11 on the board in the fourth during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Taylor Mackin went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Sofia Dziuba went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Chloe Kohnhorst, Anna McClimon and Saige Campbell combined to drive in six runs.
Mackin struck out four through four innings.
Lemont 15, Eisenhower 0 (4 inn.): At Blue Island, Avaree Taylor pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight through four innings during a nonconference victory.
Olivia Parent went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Addison McGrath went 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, and Emma Kaczmarski, Rhea Mardjetko and Emma Lagan combined to drive in six runs.
Morris 7, Reed-Custer 0: At Morris, Elaina Vidales went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the hosts to a nonconference win.
Kylee Claypool went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Ella Davis went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Alyssa Jepson and Addy Hackett had two hits each.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Lincoln-Way West 1: At Bradley, Reese Rouke went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and a double, but the Warriors lost in SWSC play.
Beecher 4, Peotone 0: At Peotone, the hosts lost in nonconference action.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way East 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At New Lenox, the Griffins picked up an SWSC victory.
Andrew 3, Lincoln-Way West 1: At Andrew, Ava Peterson scored West’s only goal off an assist by Nora Gaffney, but the Warriors lost in SWSC action.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At New Lenox, the Porters picked up an SWSC victory in three sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13.
Wade Welke had 11 kills and 10 digs, Evan Dziadkowiec had 33 assists, and Kevin Rodriguez had 18 digs.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Sandburg 1: At New Lenox, the hosts won in SWSC action 25-12, 21-25, 25-17.
Key contributors for the Warriors were Garrett Konopack with 35 assists and nine digs, Andrew Flores with 17 digs and four assists, Connor Studer with 15 kills, two aces and four digs, Connor Jaral with 12 kills and Hunter Vedder with six kills.
Boys tennis
Sandburg 6, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, the hosts lost in SWSC action.
At singles, Milan Miskovic earned the only win for the Warriors.
Boys track
Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet: At Braidwood, Coal City took fifth with 66.5 points, Reed-Custer finished sixth with 62, Wilmington took seventh with 43.5, and Peotone finished last with 40 points. Streator took home the team title with 161 points.
For the Coalers, Keaton Stroner took first in the 400-meter run. For R-C, Danny Kuban won the 300 hurdles. Peotone’s Jahvonne Rolle won discus.
Girls track
Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet: At Braidwood, Wilmington took fourth with 90 points, Coal City finished fifth with 72 points, Peotone took seventh with 29, Reed-Custer finished last with 15 and Streator won the team title with 139 points.
For the Coalers, Keirsten Gabehart won the 400 run and Evelyn Wills won high jump. Wilmington’s Chloe Proffitt won the 800 and 3,200. Jessica Schnittger won shot put, and Ava Cupples won discus. For Peotone, Celeste Richards won the 1,600.
Lockport to host Strike Out Cancer event
The Lockport baseball and softball programs will be joined by the same programs at Antioch, Minooka and Naperville Central on Saturday for the school’s Strike Out Cancer event at the school’s baseball and softball complex at 1200 Garfield Street in Lockport.
Programs at all levels will be participating in the event which will encompass ten games across the two sports beginning at 9 a.m. and ending with the last game scheduled to start at approximately 6 p.m.
The event is requesting a $5 donation per person for admittance into all of the games or a $15 donation to access entrance and food and drink offerings.
All proceeds will go to the CC2 Forever Foundation which was established to honor and create awareness of Glioblastoma which took the life of former Lockport player Connor Christian in 2021.