Herald-News Baseball Notebook: Conference races extremely muddled; Joliet Catholic ready to defend its title

The SouthWest Suburban Conference made the interesting decision to count crossover games in the league standings for determining conference champions.
It’s already an extremely tough baseball conference, with just two of its 10 teams currently sporting overall records below the .500 mark, but the wrinkle of adding the crossover games into the league races has added a little bit of spice to things.
Lincoln-Way East leads the Blue Division with a 7-1 record in league play, while Lincoln-Way West tops the Red Division with a 7-2 mark. East edged West 3-2 in a game on April 24 that will likely prove extremely pivotal in who ultimate wins divisions and the overall league title.
“They all mean a lot now, not that they didn’t before, but you want all of them,” Lincoln-Way East coach Eric Brauer said. “It’s definitely important to stack as many wins as you can as early as you can, it is also really important for seeding considering how deep our sectional always is.”
Lincoln-Way East holds a bit of a cushion in its divisional race over second-place Sandburg and third-place Lockport. Lockport has wins over both Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way West, but has fallen back in the league race because of losses to other teams much lower on the conference rungs.
Lincoln-Way West holds a one-game lead over Lincoln-Way Central, and things will likely come close to a resolution after the two teams meet in a two-game slate currently scheduled for May 8 at Lincoln-Way Central and May 11 at Lincoln-Way West.
Providence is also inching closer to a conference title in the Chicago Catholic League, owning a one-game lead over Brother Rice with just two conference games remaining on its schedule, both against Mount Carmel (May 9 at Mount Carmel and May 11 at Providence).
Joliet Catholic stands in second place in the East Suburban Catholic Conference race behind Nazareth. The league’s final standings set the pairings for the end of regular season ESCC Tournament, where if things hold the Hilltoppers should have a very high seed.
Morris, currently riding a 13-game winning streak, hasn’t lost a single Interstate 8 Conference game, but shares the conference lead with another team, Kaneland, that also hasn’t lost an I-8 game. Technically Morris leads, having played one more league game, but true ownership of first place will likely come in a two-game series between the two set for Monday and Wednesday.
Plainfield Central has seized control of the Southwest Prairie East, losing just one league game to Joliet West in divisional play. Oswego has taken leadership in the West. The league doesn’t officially crown an overall conference champ, but for the sake of argument, those two leaders both have just one loss across all league games.
Coal City put itself in great position to claim the Illinois Central Eight Conference title by splitting a pair of games with Reed-Custer, leaving the Coalers with a one-game lead with just two to play. The Coalers have two games remaining with Lisle, which has gone just 3-7 in conference play this season.
Path for title defense unveiled
Joliet Catholic knows the road it must travel in defense of last year’s Class 2A state championship, and it appears almost identical to the road it took last season.
The Hilltoppers, who earned the No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional, will try to advance through the Coal City Regional in order to get back to familiar territory. It will host its own sectional once again.
JCA’s supersectional will be hosted once again in Geneseo, with the winner advancing to the state tournament hosted, also once again, by Dozer Park in Peoria.
The Class 1A and Class 2A state tournaments begin with opening-round games May 15.
Class 3A and Class 4A tournament pairings will be released next week, with opening-round games for those classifications set for May 22.