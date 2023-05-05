Girls soccer: Alex Tetteh’s hat trick leads Plainfield North past Joliet West

JOLIET – Alex Tetteh scored pretty much every way possible.

First, she scored a goal with her right foot in Plainfield North’s 7-0 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Joliet West on a breakaway to give her team a 2-0 lead. Her next goal put the Tigers (17-1-2, 9-0) ahead 4-0, and this one was off a pass by Sophie Carlos that Tetteh booted in with her left foot.

Plainfield North took a 5-0 lead into halftime as the starters sat and the second line played the final 19:00 of the first half, getting a goal from Jessica Stewart.

After Tessa Fagerson scored early in the second half, Tetteh capped the scoring with a diving header to put in a rebound from a shot by Lauren Mrugala to make it 7-0, giving Tetteh the hat trick with 31:25 left. That cut the remaining time to 15:45, and the North defense put the clamps on the rest of the match to record its 16th shutout win of the season. Plainfield North has yet to give up a goal in a conference game, and they now have outscored their opponents 110-5 on the season.

“The first two goals were on crosses,” Tetteh said. “Then I was in the right place for the header.

“A lot of us play club together, and those of us that aren’t on the same club team play a lot against each other in club, so we are very familiar with each other. Plus, we have a lot of seniors that have been together for four years of school and soccer. We know where everyone is going to be on the field and where they like to get the ball.”

Plainfield North’s Sophie Carlos (right) is congratulated by Mia Davis after Carlos’s goal against Joliet West on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The teams were a contrast in the makeup of the roster. While Plainfield North has 15 seniors on its roster, Joliet West has one senior (Jalyssa Villafuerte), two juniors (Julia Martinez and Anahi Pena) and the remaining eight starters are either freshmen or sophomores. Included in that mix is freshman goalie Giselle Almazan, who had a good game despite the final score.

“Giselle made some great saves,” West coach Alan Stewart said. “She is a freshman that has started a few games for us and has done a good job. She sticks her nose in there and isn’t afraid.

“That [Plainfield North] is a team that hasn’t allowed a conference goal yet, and they had outscored their opponents 103-5 coming into this game. Even so, we did have some goals that we allowed that were a little too easy. We need to play a little tougher physically. It’s hard for us to do that with such a young team, but it’s good experience for our girls to see what that next level is all about.

“We can grow and learn from this experience.”

Joliet West’s keeper Gisell Almazan makes sure the wide shot goes out of bounds against Plainfield North on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield North got on the scoreboard first when Carlos scored off an assist from Mia Davis. After Tetteh’s first goal, Davis followed with a goal of her own less than a minute later to make it 3-0. Tetteh scored with 25:33 to play in the first half, and Stewart scored her goal at the 8:42 mark. North peppered the net with shots, but Almazan made seven saves in the first half to keep the match from getting too far out of hand.

Fagerson began the second half with her 24th goal of the season, and Tetteh added her 13th of the year.

“These girls are all about the team,” North coach Katie Monterosso said. “We tied a school record tonight with our 16th shutout win of the year, and these girls want to set team records to leave their mark. They aren’t worried about their individual numbers.

“We tell them to play each game like it’s their last, and they have done a good job of that. They have been together for four years, and they have been building for this. The seniors are great leaders and mentors for the younger kids on the team, and they have done a good job of gelling with them and getting them to fit in with everybody.”