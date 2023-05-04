The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Lincoln-Way Central junior Collin Mowry homered four times and drove in seven runs as the Knights cruised to a 13-1 nonconference victory over Normal Community on Wednesday in Normal.
Luke Mensik doubled twice and drove in three for Central (16-7).
Morris 10, Ottawa 2: At Ottawa, Morris picked up its 20th win of the season and stayed perfect in the Interstate 8 Conference. Landon VanDyke and Griffin Zweeres drove in two runs apiece for Morris (20-3, 12-0).
Coal City 7, Reed-Custer 4: At Coal City, Kaelan Natyshok homered and drove in a pair for Coal City (13-8, 10-2 Illinois Central Eight). Senior Nolan Ness also drove in a pair for the Coalers. Colin Esparza knocked in two runs for the Comets (18-5, 8-3).
Plainfield North 6, Minooka 0: At Minooka, John St. Clair dominated on the mound for the Tigers. He struck out nine in a complete game and allowed one hit for North (10-12, 4-6 Southwest Prairie Conference). Collin Doyle added a run-scoring single for the Tigers.
Hinckley-Big Rock 7, Seneca 5: At Seneca, Calvin Maierhofer struck out eight and had two hits for the Irish in the nonconference game. Junior Casey Clennon hit a two-run home run for Seneca (12-9).
Clifton Central 9, Dwight 1: At Dwight, Joey Starks and Owen Dunlap accounted for the two hits by the Trojans. Tyler Cox had the lone RBI for Dwight (9-13).
Romeoville 10, Joliet Central 1: At Romeoville, Braden Lee had two hits, including a triple, and knocked in three to lead the Spartans in the SPC contest. Nicholas Whitford had two RBIs and Jonny Lee struck out six for Romeoville (12-14, 5-3).
Hinsdale Central 5, Lemont 4: At Lemont, as part of the Do It Steve’s Way Tournament, Lemont (17-6) lost to the Red Devils. Dylan Swanstrom had two doubles and an RBI, and Carter Storti drove in two for Lemont.
Joliet West 6, Plainfield East 0: At Joliet, Jimmy Anderson was in complete control on the mound for the Tigers. He struck out 10 and allowed only four hits for West (12-9 SPC). Angelo Spoto and accounted for two runs driven in for the Tigers.
Plainfield Central 18, Plainfield South 7 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, in the Wildcats, three-game winning streak, they have amassed 44 runs after another offensive explosion. Taylor Kujak homered and accounted for five RBIs. Ryan Bailye also hit a homer and drove in three. Caleb Coberly also had a three-RBI day for Central (21-6, 7-1 SPC). Arturo Roldan had three RBIs for South (7-11-1, 4-5).
Lockport 8, Andrean (Indiana) 3: At Lockport, Jake Moerman and Jake Schindler each drove in two runs for the Porters in the Do It Steve’s Way tournament game. Trey Ringelsten struck out five in six-plus innings for Lockport (15-8).
Softball
Coal City 17, Reed-Custer 0 (4 inn.): At Coal City, the type of game Abby Gagliardo had is typical for most softball players – in a week. Gagliardo clubbed three home runs, driving in eight runs, to keep the Coalers unbeaten in the Illinois Central Eight. Coal City (23-6, 11-0) scored 12 times in the second inning to blow the game open. Khloe Picard homered for the Coalers.
Joliet Catholic 17, Marian Catholic 0 (4 inn.): At Chicago Heights, Mack Brow had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Angels to the lopsided win in the East Suburban Catholic game. Addy Rizzato had four hits and two RBIs, Jordan Reeves hit a two-run homer, and Camryn Kinsella drove in a pair as well for JCA (17-8, 5-3).
West Aurora 3, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, Lillian Roberts struck out five for the Spartans in the SPC contest. Roberts also collected one of the six hits for Romeoville (3-12, 1-7) and drove in the Spartans’ lone run.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Beecher 0: At New Lenox, Lisabella Dimitrijevic came within one batter of a perfect game in the Knights’ nonconference win. Dimitrijevic struck out 15 in the no-hit effort. But that wasn’t enough. Her three-run home run in the third inning gave her all the offense that Central (16-4) needed.
Minooka 16, Joliet Central 0 (3 inn.): At Joliet, eight runs in the first and eight more in the third inning was more than enough for Minooka. Sofia Dzuiba hit a three-run home run, and Anna McClimon, Madison Kelly and Sage Campbell drove in two apiece for the Indians (12-11, 5-2 SPC).
Morris 18, Plano 0 (4 inn.): At Plano, 11 runs in the first inning from Morris was all that was needed in the four-inning Interstate 8 win. Junior Abby Hougas homered and accounted for three driven in as every player in the lineup for Morris (18-6, 8-3) either scored a run or drove one in.
Oswego 5, Plainfield East 4: At Plainfield, a three-run sixth from the visiting Panthers did in the Bengals in an SPC contest. Avery Welsh struck out 10 and had three hits and two driven in for East (10-8, 5-3). Maddie Kilroy and Sammy Schrader each contributed RBIs for the Bengals.
Plainfield South 14, Oswego East 6: At Plainfield, Bella Hanson and the Cougars offense came alive as South (10-12, 4-4 SPC) scored in every inning but two. Hanson had a big day with three hits, including two home runs, while driving in six runs. Adrianna Pope and Regina Glover drove in two runs each for the Cougars.
Yorkville 15, Joliet West 0 (4 inn.): At Joliet, the Tigers were held to a Brooke Schwall single. West fell to 8-9, 5-3 in the SPC.
Plainfield Central 11, Plainfield North 10 (10 inn.): At Plainfield, a bunt by Lilly Theobald in the bottom of the 10th inning plated McKenna Ignasak with the winning run for the Wildcats. Paige Rizzo homered and drove in four for Central (6-13, 3-6 SPC). Aimee Wright doubled twice and Megan Bouska drove in three runs with a double for North (13-9, 6-3).
Manteno 11, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): At Peotone, the Blue Devils (9-10, 3-9 ICE) were held to two hits. Ashley Veltman and Autumn Clay had singles for Peotone.
Boys Track and Field
Tri-County Conference Meet: At Seneca, with 202 points scored, the Irish won the conference title. Seneca won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. David Bergeson, Matt Stach, Chris Poyner, Nate Sprinkel, Carter Thomas, Sam Churchill and Ryan Flynn were conference title winners for Seneca. Dwight finished fifth with 43 points. Tristan Chambers finished second in the 800 and the 3,200 and Jack Duffy took second in the 400 for the Trojans.
Girls Track and Field
ESCC Conference Meet: At Mundelein, Joliet Catholic tied for fifth with 44 points with Nazareth. Freshman Symone Holman won the 100 meters and long jump for the Angels.
Tri-County Conference Meet: At Seneca, the host Lady Irish captured the conference title with 208 points. Caitlyn O’Boyle won three events for Seneca – the 100 and 300 hurdles and the triple jump. Seneca also won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays. Dwight finished fifth with 15 points. The Trojans top finisher was Maddie Sims, who finished second in the 800.
Girls Soccer
Sycamore 2, Morris 1: At Sycamore, Morris fell to the Spartans in the semifinals of the Interstate 8 tournament. Morris fell to 10-7-3 on the season.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 15, Chicago Mount Carmel 3: At New Lenox, the Warriors closed out the regular season with a 22-4-1 record.