The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

When Katie Stewart makes contact with the ball, it usually works out well for Lincoln-Way East. Both of Stewarts hits on Tuesday, in a SouthWest Suburban Conference contest at Homewood-Flossmoor went over the fence and the Griffins were the beneficiaries in a 12-1 win. Stewart hit three-run homer in the top of the sixth to break the game open. Then capped off her seven-RBI day with a grand slam in the top of the seventh. Madelaine Hickey struck out 11 for LWE (16-4, 6-1).
Baseball
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 2, Seneca 1: At Roanoke, Nate Othon accounted for the lone run for Seneca with a solo home run in the sixth. Aidan Vilcek struck out four in just over five innings for the Irish (12-7, 6-5 in the Tri-County Conference).
Morris 7, Ottawa 1: At Morris, a four-run first inning proved to be all Morris would need as they stayed unbeaten in the Interstate Eight. Cody Delfavero hit a three-run homer and Griffin Zweeres doubled and drove in three for Morris (19-3, 11-0).
Romeoville 2, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, Nolan Holgado singled in Justin Perez with the go ahead run for the Spartans in the SPC game. Jonny Lee tied it an inning earlier with an RBI double and AJ Burnett struck out 10 for Romeoville (11-14, 4-3).
Lockport 11, Sandburg 1 (5 inn.): At Orland Park, Anthony Martinez doubled and drove in a pair in the SWSC contest for the Porters. Anthony Francone and Ryan Groberski drove in two apiece in support of Cal Korosa. Korosa allowed three hits and struck out five for Lockport (14-8, 4-4).
Wilmington 8, Lisle 0: At Lisle, Lucas Rink went the distance scattering five hits and striking out seven for the Wildcats in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Cade McCubbine had three hits and driving in two for Wilmington (11-9, 5-6).
Providence Catholic 7, Marmion Academy 6: At New Lenox, the Celtics built up an early lead and hung on for the one-run win in the East Suburban Catholic. Jacob Garcia doubled and drove in two as the PC won for the 20th time this spring against three losses.
Manteno 7, Peotone 5: At Manteno, the Blue Devils battled back from seven down but couldn’t get all the way back. Colin Emsweller, Michael O’Connor and Marquise Walton had RBIs for Peotone (2-15, 1-10 in the ICE).
Plainfield Central 12, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield, Colin Bailye, Caleb Coberley and Gavin Garnica each drove in two runs for the Wildcats who picked up their 20th win of the season. Cory Brock struck out seven for the Wildcats (20-6, 6-1 in the SPC). Blake Phommachannon and Arturo Roldan had RBIs for South (7-10-1, 4-4 in the SPC).
Minooka 3, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, Nate George hit a three-run home run in the third inning and that was all the Indians needed in the SPC battle. Anthony Rizo and Ryan Anderson combined on the shutout striking out six for Minooka (14-8-1, 2-5).
Lincoln-Way East 12, Bolingbrook 2 (6 inn.): At Frankfort, Daniel Guisto allowed only one hit while striking out 11 to lead the Griffins in the SWSC contest. John Connors had two hits and three RBIs and Aiden Knipper, Matt Hudik, Trevor Fishman and Tyler Bell drove in two apiece for LWE (19-6, 7-1). Jack Vodvarka had an RBI for Bolingbrook (7-15-1, 1-7).
Henry-Senachwine 4, Dwight 0: At Henry, the Trojans were no hit in the Tri-County Conference contest. Luke Gallett and Terry Wilkey struck out eight combined for Dwight (9-12, 5-6).
Lemont 10, Oak Lawn 0 (6 inn.): At Lemont, Mike Biscan allowed two hits and struck out five for Lemont in the South Suburban Conference baseball game. Carter Storti hit a three-run shot and Pat Gardner drove in a pair for as Lemont stayed perfect in conference at 11-0, 17-5 overall.
Joliet West 12, Plainfield East 8: At Plainfield, Jimmy Anderson’s RBI single in the top of the seventh came as part of a five-run inning that brough the Tigers all the way back in the SPC contest. James Love homered and drove in three runs for the West (13-9, 5-3). Sophomore Tayden Washington homered and knocked in five runs for East (5-18, 1-6).
Joliet Catholic 7, Notre Dame 2: At Joliet, Aidan Hayse struck out nine for the Hilltoppers in the East Suburban Catholic Conference contest. Graham Roesel and Vinny Spotofora had a pair of hits each for JCA (15-6-1, 6-2 in the ESCC).
Lincoln-Way West 5, Stagg 1: At New Lenox, Conor Essenberg was virtually unhittable for West. he struck out 17 of the 22 hitters he faced as the Warriors prevailed in the SWSC. Kaleb Wilkey drove in a pair for West (17-6, 6-2).
Softball
Lemont 11, Oak Forest 0 (5 inn.): At Lemont, Sage Mardjetko did it again - another no hitter. The senior standout faced just two over the minimum while striking out 12 for Lemont (14-1, 6-1 in the South Suburban Conference). At the plate Natalie Pacyga and Frankie Rita drove in three runs apiece for Lemont.
Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, a five-run first inning was all the offense the Lady Coalers needed in the Illinois Central Eight Conference contest. Khloe Picard had three hits including a triple and drove in three for Coal City (22-6, 11-0). Kerigan Copes homered and drove in a pair for the Lady Coalers. Grace Cavanaugh and Mya Beard had hits for RC (5-12, 3-7).
Plainfield East 4, Plainfield South 2: At Plainfield, East scored four times in the bottom of the sixth for the comeback win. Avery Welsh, Taylor Sullivan, Lauren Brock and McKenna Repovich had RBIs for the Bengals (10-7, 5-3 in the Southwest Prairie). Katie Nichols and Rory Lavery had RBIs for the South (9-12, 4-4 in the SPC).
Lockport 11, Bolingbrook 0 (5 inn.): At Lockport, the Porters needed just one inning, but what an inning it was. Lockport (18-4, 6-3 in the SWSC), scored all 11 runs in the third inning. Saraha Viar homered and drove in four for the Porters. In the circle, Kelcie McGraw went the distance striking out 10 for the Porters.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Andrew 3: At Tinley Park, Molly Finn’s two-run triple in the top of the seventh lifted the Warriors to the SWSC win. Marquardt and Paige Sievert had RBIs for LWW (14-7, 4-4).
Wilmington 19, Lisle 1 (4 inn.): At Lisle, the Wildcats scored in each of the four innings in the lopsided win. Freshman Molly Southall hit two home runs and drove in three for the Wildcats. Alyssa Johnston also drove in three and Taylor Stefancic, Olvia Hansen, Reana DelAngel and Tannya Gross drove in two apiece for Wilmington (6-13, 3-8 in the ICE).
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Sandburg 5: At Orland Park, Kendall Pierson scored on a Sarah Kmak sacrifice fly to complete a three-run comeback for the Knights. Lisabella Dimitrijevic doubled twice and drove in a run for LWC (15-4, 8-0 in the SWSC).
Providence Catholic 13, Montini 6: At Lombard, Annika Hannigan had three of the 18 hits PC amassed in the Greater Chicago Athletic Conference contest. Hannig drove in four runs and Abby Johnson added three more hits for the Celtics (12-8, 8-2). Keara Maloney drove in three runs for the Celtics.
Dwight 4, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Henry, Madi Ely struck out 10 for the Trojans in the TCC. Averi Jury and Taylor Heath had two RBIs apiece for Dwight (14-5, 8-3).
Seneca 18, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): At Washburn, 11 runs in the first inning and six more in the second ended this TCC game in Seneca’s favor. Kennedy Hartwig homered as part of a four hit, three RBI day. Lexie Buis had three hits and drive in four. In the circle Tessa Krull allowed only one hit and struck out nine for Seneca (17-5, 10-1).
Manteno 5, Peotone 0: At Manteno, Peotone (9-9, 3-8 int he ICE) managed three hits. Sophie Klawitter, who struck out five in the circle, Autumn Clay and Mackenzie Strough had singles for the Blue Devils.
Yorkville 13, Plainfield Central 2 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, the Wildcats scraped together four hits in the loss to the state-ranked Foxes. McKenna Kgnasek, Tricia Hogrefe, Courtney Werner and Sophia Patterson had singles for Central (5-13, 2-6 in the SPC).
Boys Track and Field
Reed-Custer 62, Wilmington 41, Illinois Crossroads 18: At Braidwood, Danny Kuban won the 100, 300 hurdles, pole vault and anchored the 4 x 100 relay for RC in the team win. Cody Prindiville won a pair of events for the Wildcats.
Romeoville 88, Plainfield Central 48, Oswego 44, Hinsdale South 19: At Romeoville, the Spartans captured three relays and five individual events. Plainfield winners came in the 1,600, 800 and 300 hurdles. The Wildcats also won the 4 x 400 relay.
Girls Track and Field
Reed-Custer 36, Wilmington 34, Illinois Crossroads 24: At Braidwood, Madysen Meyer won two events to lead the Comets to the team title. Reese VanDuyne captured two event wins for Wilmington.
Boys Volleyball
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At Flossmoor, the Knights dropped their SWSC match to the Vikings 25-27 25-18, 21-25. LWC fell to 9-21, 0-3..
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lockport 0: At Lockport, Garrett Konopack dished out 23 assists and Connor Studer had eight kills to lead the Warriors (21-9, 3-0 in the SWSC) to a 25-19, 25-16 win over Lockport.. Josh Bluhm had six kills, Evan Dzidakowiec had 13 assists, and Kevin Rodriguez five digs to lead Lockport (19-8, 0-3 in the SWSC).
Girls Soccer
Lockport 7, Bolingbrook 0: At Lockport, Natalie Zodrow netted a hat trick for the Porters. Lockport improved to 16-2-1, 3-0 in the SWSC Blue.
Plainfield South 3, Joliet West 0: At Plainfield, South snapped a four-match winless streak with the shutout of the Tigers. The Cougars improved to 13-4-1 overall, 6-2-1 in the SPC.
Wilmington 3, Manteno 0: At Wilmington, the Wildcats won their fourth match in the last five with the ICE conference win. Wilmington evened up its record at 9-9 overall, 1-6.
Oswego East 3, Plainfield East 2: At Plainfield, the Bengals had a four-game winning streak snapped in the one goal loss. East is now 10-4-4, 5-2-2 in the SPC.